Vectorworks Architect 2024 Wins Architizer A+Product Popular Choice Award for Best in Technology

"We are deeply honored to see Vectorworks Architect as a popular choice by the architecture and design community," said Vectorworks Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Powell. "As the industry continues to evolve, Vectorworks remains dedicated to providing architects and designers with state-of-the-art, versatile tools that fuel creativity and enable them to follow their imagination wherever it leads them so they can focus on creating amazing buildings and a better built world."

Built to showcase your skill and creativity, Vectorworks Architect allows you to sketch, model, and document in a fully integrated workflow with the world's most design-centric BIM solution. With superior 2D graphics, 3D modeling, and visualization tools, Architect is built to deliver absolute creative expression and maximum efficiency.

Vectorworks Architect will be on display at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Conference, June 5– 8, 2024, in Washington, DC, at booth 2109. Learn more about the award-winning software at vectorworks.net/architect.

Visit the winners' gallery to view the Jury winners and other Popular Choice winners.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally, more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Architizer

Architizer's core mission is to Empower Architects by connecting designers with building-product manufacturers, and via our inspiring content, awards programs, competitions and global reach spotlighting the world's best architecture. We connect architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world.

