Vectorworks Architect 2025 Named Finalist in Architizer A+Product Awards

This recognition from Architizer affirms our commitment to equipping designers with innovative, adaptable tools that meet the demands of modern architecture. Post this

As the ultimate BIM software for architecture design, Vectorworks Architect 2025 stood out among a competitive field of entries for its forward-thinking features that meet the evolving needs of today's designers. With seamless 2D/3D integration, intuitive modeling tools, and a BIM workflow built for design freedom, Architect 2025 empowers users to create, collaborate, and communicate more effectively.

The Architizer A+ Popular Choice Award will be decided through public voting, which will take place from now through May 16, 2025. The Popular Choice and Jury winners will be announced in June 2025.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Architizer

Architizer's core mission is to empower architects by connecting designers with building-product manufacturers, and via our inspiring content, awards programs, competitions and global reach spotlighting the world's best architecture. We connect architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities, and a better world.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.