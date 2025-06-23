Vectorworks Architect 2025 Selected as a Jury Winner in Architizer A+Product Awards

"Everything we build focuses on helping architects explore ideas more freely and bring their visions to life with greater precision and confidence." Post this

The A+Product Awards celebrate the building products that power today's most inspiring architecture—selected by the very architects and design professionals who use them. As a definitive benchmark for excellence in the industry, the awards recognize the products and materials shaping the future of design. This year's jury featured over 100 influential leaders and visionaries from across the global design community—individuals actively defining the built environment.

Built for design-centric workflows, Vectorworks Architect 2025 empowers architects to sketch, model, and document with precision. With seamless 2D/3D integration, intuitive modeling tools, and superior graphics and visualization capabilities, Architect 2025 is purpose-built to enhance creativity, support design precision, and boost overall efficiency.

Explore the award-winning product built for architects and interior designers at vectorworks.net/architect or start a 7-day free trial of Vectorworks Design Suite. To see what's on the horizon, preview upcoming features on the Public Roadmap.

