Vectorworks Architect Named Architectural Design Software of the Year

"It's a significant honor to be recognized for our dedication to providing exceptional tools and capabilities to the architectural market," said Vectorworks Sales Enablement Director Tamsin Slatter. "It has been a great year with the newly released Vectorworks 2024 and our Vectorworks Design Day UK, so this honor reinforces our commitment to make Vectorworks Architect a prominent choice so designers are well-equipped with tools and features to showcase their talents and bring their visions to life."

Vectorworks Architect allows you to sketch, model and document in a fully integrated workflow with the world's most design-centric BIM solution. With superior 2D graphics, 3D modeling and visualization tools, Architect is built to deliver absolute creative expression and maximum efficiency.

Winners will appear in the November/December 2023 issue of CAD User and Construction Computing magazine. The complete list of winners and runners-up is available on their website.

To learn more about the software built to showcase your skill and creativity, visit vectorworks.net/architect.

