Vectorworks Bluebeam Connection Transforms Collaboration with Seamless Real-Time Markup and Issue Tracking

As the AEC industry standard for design and construction team collaboration, Bluebeam provides innovative PDF-based solutions to improve communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle.

"This exciting new integration will improve collaboration for project stakeholders using Vectorworks and Bluebeam technologies," said Director of Partnerships at Bluebeam, Steve Smith. "We understand that effective collaboration between design and construction teams is key to a project's success, and we're thrilled that this integration accelerates this process and makes it more efficient. We're especially excited for our Mac users, who can now access Bluebeam solutions from virtually anywhere through our browser and mobile platforms."

Seamless Real-Time Collaboration

Vectorworks' Bluebeam Connection empowers Vectorworks users to engage in robust real-time collaboration sessions during the construction process. This integration supports efficient tracking of PDF markups for revisions, RFIs, punch lists, and other submittals—all without leaving the Vectorworks interface. Users can also maintain a complete history of published PDF document sets, streamlining issue management in BIM collaboration processes by providing direct pathways from PDF markups to BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) issues. Additionally, the Vectorworks Bluebeam Connection facilitates immediate feedback within Vectorworks, making change management throughout the project lifecycle seamless.

Industry-Leading Innovation

Vectorworks is the first software platform to implement this integration using Bluebeam's new APIs, providing a groundbreaking tool for North American and Australian customers. The integration is available to users of Vectorworks 2025 Update 3 and later versions, requiring a Bluebeam ID connected to the bluebeam.com domain.

Getting Started with Bluebeam Connection

To use Bluebeam Connection, users can access the command from the Tool Menu within Vectorworks. After logging into their Bluebeam account, they can publish documents, create a review session, and invite collaborators—all directly in the familiar Vectorworks interface. Bluebeam Connection is currently available to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Australia and will soon be available to customers in Germany, Sweden, the UK, and India.

For more information on Bluebeam Connection and how it enhances limitless design capabilities, visit vectorworks.net/whats-new-bluebeam-connect.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam is the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for industries that design and build our world. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million users in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam's solutions empower professionals to make their mark, adapt to change, and deliver projects successfully. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has offices globally and is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net

