Vectorworks Celebrates 2025 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Regional Design Winners

"It's an honor to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of this year's regional design award recipients, whose work exemplifies the passion, innovation, and storytelling that continue to elevate the field of theater design," said Misti Bradford, National Chair for Design, Technology, and Management at KCACTF. "At KCACTF, we're committed to fostering an environment where student designers can grow, take creative risks, and gain access to the tools and mentorship they need to succeed. We're grateful for partners like Vectorworks who share that mission and help our students confidently step into their professional journeys."

Vectorworks continued its valued partnership with KCACTF to encourage and support students in the Design, Technology, and Management (DTM) disciplines. Each regional design award winner will receive a complimentary annual subscription of Vectorworks Spotlight, the industry-standard software for entertainment design professionals.

Winners were selected for their design quality, effectiveness, originality, innovation, and visual presentation techniques.

Congratulations to the 2025 KCACTF Vectorworks Award Recipients:

"Every year, we're inspired by the creativity and dedication of student designers whose work shapes the industry's future," said Vectorworks Senior Academic Marketing Specialist Jennifer Hart. "We're proud to support their journeys with access to professional tools and resources, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and lead in the design community."

Vectorworks remains committed to empowering students and educators by offering free educational licenses, lab software, discounted professional subscriptions through the student2PRO program, and extensive training resources through Vectorworks University.

Learn more about Vectorworks' support for the academic design community at vectorworks.net/education.

