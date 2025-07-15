Vectorworks Design Days 2025 Return to Global Stage, Empowering Designers Worldwide

This year, we look forward to highlighting powerful updates and features that help architects, interior designers, and landscape professionals design more sustainably and creatively. Post this

Along with networking opportunities, attendees will hear success stories from industry peers and gain insights from Vectorworks senior leadership on the future of design and technology, including highlights from the Public Roadmap.

Vectorworks Design Days 2025 schedule:

Design Day London: October 14, 2025

Design Day Vancouver: October 30, 2025

Design Day Tokyo: December 5, 2025 (Architecture only)

(Architecture only) Design Day Sydney: May 2026

Registration is free for each Design Day event. Prospective attendees can secure their spot through the registration page.

Press interested in attending can contact the Vectorworks Public Relations team at [email protected] for more information or to schedule interviews with senior leadership or industry experts.

