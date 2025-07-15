Vectorworks Design Days 2025 Return to Global Stage, Empowering Designers Worldwide

Global Networking and Learning Events Taking Place in London, Vancouver, Tokyo, and Sydney.
COLUMBIA, Md., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., will host its global Design Days again, inviting architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture and design professionals to these worldwide networking and educational events. Customers can connect with peers, explore emerging industry trends, and get a firsthand look at the latest features in Vectorworks 2026, launching September 2025.
"Design Days are about fostering a global community where designers can exchange bold ideas, explore cutting-edge tools, and shape the future of design," said Vectorworks Senior Product Marketing Director Rubina Siddiqui, Assoc. AIA. "This year, we look forward to highlighting powerful updates and features that help architects, interior designers, and landscape professionals design more sustainably and creatively."
Along with networking opportunities, attendees will hear success stories from industry peers and gain insights from Vectorworks senior leadership on the future of design and technology, including highlights from the Public Roadmap.
Vectorworks Design Days 2025 schedule:
- Design Day London: October 14, 2025
- Design Day Vancouver: October 30, 2025
- Design Day Tokyo: December 5, 2025 (Architecture only)
- Design Day Sydney: May 2026
Registration is free for each Design Day event. Prospective attendees can secure their spot through the registration page.
Press interested in attending can contact the Vectorworks Public Relations team at [email protected] for more information or to schedule interviews with senior leadership or industry experts.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
Media Contact
Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net
SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.
Share this article