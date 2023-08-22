Vectorworks Embodied Carbon Calculator Wins Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award

By providing designers with tools like the VECC, it widens the spectrum of designers joining the cause and reinforces our commitment to the global sustainability agenda." Tweet this

"The current climate crisis requires action to reduce emissions on a global scale and designers need solutions to help combat this challenge," said Vectorworks Senior Architect Product Specialist and creator of the VECC Luka Stefanović. "By providing designers with tools like the VECC, it widens the spectrum of designers joining the cause and reinforces our commitment to the global sustainability agenda."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in sustainability initiatives.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals and we congratulate them on their recognized achievements."

The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at stevieawards.com/IBA.

