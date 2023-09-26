Vectorworks Empowers Designers to Thrive in their Educational Journey

We take pride in offering free access to our software and valuable resources that help aspiring designers worldwide unlock their full potential, from the very beginning of their educational journey to their successful professional careers Tweet this

"Vectorworks software helps designers change the world, and we want to make sure that students and educators are included in this group to lead the transformation," said Vectorworks Academic Marketing Program Specialist Jennifer Hart. "We take pride in offering free access to our software and valuable resources that help aspiring designers worldwide unlock their full potential, from the very beginning of their educational journey to their successful professional careers. We also deeply appreciate educators' crucial role in shaping the next generation, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary tools, resources, and support to enhance their vital efforts."

Free Educational Licenses for Students and Educators

Students in most global markets can gain access to a free educational license of Vectorworks 2024, which offers a wide range of comprehensive solutions designed to streamline workflows, minimize effort, boost efficiency, increase precision and elevate organizational capabilities.

Students and educators who request an educational license will have access to Vectorworks Design Suite, Vectorworks' most robust offering that includes all the capabilities of Architect for architecture and interiors, Landmark for landscape design, Spotlight, Braceworks and ConnectCAD for entertainment design and Fundamentals. Additional entertainment industry add-ons, like Vision, Vectorworks' previsualization tool, are available upon request. Educators can also access free educational licenses to utilize for instruction. To request an educational license, students and educators must sign in using their Vectorworks account or create a new account.

Free Software for School Labs

Vectorworks is proud to provide full lab donations to colleges and universities in most global markets, allowing for guided instruction of Vectorworks software. Faculty in charge of computer labs can request free educational licenses of Vectorworks Design Suite and the entire entertainment design solution with Spotlight, Vision, Braceworks and ConnectCAD.

Gain a Competitive Edge with student2PRO

As students' academic careers come to an end, they can kickstart the next step of their professional careers with some financial assistance. Vectorworks' student2PRO program helps set recent graduates up for success with the design software and tools they need to stay ahead of the curve. Individuals who have recently completed a design-based program at a university, college or post-secondary vocational school are eligible for a 40 percent discount off a Vectorworks professional annual subscription.

This advantage can help ease the transition from student to design professional, provide a competitive edge in the job market and boost graduates' careers while being budget-conscious. Vectorworks student2PRO offering also includes a one-time opportunity to convert all student projects to watermark-free professional files at no cost, free one-time access to an on-demand certification course and the accompanying certification test (a combined value of $249 USD) and the latest in Vectorworks software upgrades, new content libraries, priority support, training resources and more.

Learn at No Cost with Vectorworks University

Vectorworks University, Vectorworks' completely free and self-guided training platform, offers the opportunity to gain new skills, access industry certifications and fine-tune workflows to optimize creative processes. Constantly updated with new content, including webinars, how-tos and feature highlights, Vectorworks University delivers hundreds of videos and is the best place to get acquainted with best-practice workflows, tool use and more. Beyond training, Vectorworks University offers many in-depth courses and the Vectorworks Certification Program. Endorsed by leading industry experts, a Vectorworks certification can help students increase their knowledge and skills, advance their careers and help them stand out.

The availability of educational licenses, lab licenses and recent graduate discounts vary by country. For more information and to learn more about how you can tap into Vectorworks' educational offerings, visit vectorworks.net/education.

