Vectorworks, Inc. and DIALux Launch BIM Workflow for Advanced Architectural Lighting Design

Leveraging the IFC file format, an open international standard, this new collaboration enables architects, interior, and landscape architects and designers to exchange files between their Vectorworks models and DIALux's advanced lighting design capabilities.

Designers can access products from more than 450 leading lighting manufacturers, perform daylighting studies, and conduct detailed lighting analyses to make informed design decisions. Analysis data and specifications can be brought back into Vectorworks for precise documentation, helping teams meet lighting codes and standards, reduce errors, and improve coordination—resulting in faster decisions, stronger collaboration, and a more efficient, high-quality design process.

For step-by-step instructions, compatibility details, and a closer look at the partnership in action, visit the DIALux blog.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About DIAL

Since 1992, DIAL has been developing the lighting design software DIALux. As the undisputed global market leader, DIALux is used by over 750,000 planners worldwide for all aspects of lighting design. Currently, a rapidly growing number of 443 lighting manufacturers from across all continents present themselves to planners in a unique way as DIALux Members. Through the DIAL Academy, DIAL provides in-depth knowledge with practical training in lighting design, lighting technology, and lighting control, as well as intelligent building automation. For more information, visit dialux.com.

