Vectorworks, Inc. Announces a Colorful Update to its 2024 Product Line

The NCS+ Pro integration offers Vectorworks users an automated process, simplifying the development of color concepts in their projects and opening up new avenues for expressing their creativity." Tweet this

In collaboration with new Vectorworks Partner Network member NCS Colour, the NCS+ Pro integration offers Vectorworks users access to the innovative web app that bridges impactful color work with desktop compatibility. With an NCS+ Pro subscription, the integration lets architects and interior designers identify, define and visualize NCS color concepts seamlessly into their Vectorworks projects, saving them time in developing color schemes and design iterations.

"NCS Colour is widely regarded as the global standard for exceptional color communication tools, and we are thrilled to offer our users the opportunity to access its extensive range of resources through this cutting-edge integration," expressed Vectorworks Senior Industry Specialist, Interior Architecture Kesoon Chance. "The NCS+ Pro integration offers Vectorworks users an automated process, simplifying the development of color concepts in their projects and opening up new avenues for expressing their creativity."

Powered by the science behind NCS – Natural Colour System®, NCS+ helps users get inspired, find the right colors and create mood boards throughout the design phase of a project. NCS color palettes can be directly imported from NCS+ Pro to the Vectorworks color palette manager for easy access. Additionally, NCS+ Pro allows users to capture colors from the real world, extract the closest NCS colors from inspiration images and photos, translate to and from NCS and other color systems, find harmonizing color combinations based on NCS similarities and collaborate with colleagues and clients.

"Embracing our core mission of simplifying design processes for our customers, NCS is proud to collaborate with Vectorworks as our first distribution partner of NCS+," said NCS Colour CEO Elin Askfelt. "By making NCS+ accessible to Vectorworks users, we empower a global community of designers and architects to revolutionize their work with colors. With the smartness of the NCS System incorporated into NCS+, we transform the intricate task of color selection into an intuitive and enjoyable experience across all projects. Together, we're reshaping the landscape of color design."

The NCS+ Pro plugin can be installed via the Install Partner Product command within the Vectorworks platform.

For Architects, Landscape Architects and Landscape Designers

With an unwavering commitment to delivering a distinct data advantage, this latest update includes an additional feature for the new Fence and improved Railing tools. Each tool now incorporates new quantity take-off worksheet functions for more accuracy in your estimations.

Users will also find improved texturing of Railing, Hardscape and Fence objects for even better visual quality in both Shaded render and other Renderworks modes. Additionally, landscape architects and designers can now enjoy enhanced IFC support for Plants, Fence and Hardscape objects, fostering better collaboration opportunities.

For Lighting and Live Event Designers

Unifying the equipment and inventory tracking process in preproduction with the Equipment Lists feature is now even more comprehensive, with added support for Blended Screens and Stage Plugs. The Equipment Summary Key has also been updated with improved alignment of text and symbols and optimized sorting and expanding of items included in the dialog box.

This update is available to download for all currently released English-based versions of Vectorworks 2024. To install the update, select "Check for Updates" from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or the Help menu (Windows).

Experience the latest advancements firsthand with a free 7-day trial of Vectorworks Design Suite.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net/2024

Twitter

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.