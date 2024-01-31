Vectorworks, Inc. Announces New Zealand Expansion to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience

We recognize the critical importance of understanding the unique needs of designers in New Zealand, and we look forward to providing both our current and future customers with localized knowledge, assistance and unparalleled service. Post this

"By transitioning to serve our customers in New Zealand directly, we can amplify our capacity to cater to the demands of our rapidly expanding design community," said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "With unwavering support from Vectorworks and our Australasian team, we are confident that this change will result in an even more exceptional experience for all our users. We look forward to expanding and strengthening our relationship with our customers in New Zealand."

Apart from its headquarters in the United States and offices in Newbury, England, Sydney, Australia and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks has a global network of over 30 distributors. Its software solutions are available in 11 languages, providing exceptional tools that enable designers to follow their imagination wherever it may lead and design without limits.

"We are incredibly excited to become part of the Vectorworks team and feel privileged to join forces in delivering best-in-class software solutions to the talented designers of New Zealand," said Cooper. "We recognize the critical importance of understanding the unique needs of designers in New Zealand, and we look forward to providing both our current and future customers with localized knowledge, assistance and unparalleled service."

New Zealand customers can contact Vectorworks directly by emailing [email protected] or visiting vectorworks.co.nz.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

[email protected]

