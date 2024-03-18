Vectorworks, Inc. Expands Global Presence with New Office in Japan

"The A&A team has a rich history in the region and has been instrumental in delivering Vectorworks' products while providing unparalleled support to our customers. With this committed and experienced team, I am confident in our ongoing success and growth in Japan." Post this

"Advancing our presence in Japan marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving designers in East Asia and beyond," said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. "The A&A team has a rich history in the region and has been instrumental in delivering Vectorworks' products while providing unparalleled support to our customers. With this committed and experienced team, I am confident in our ongoing success and growth in Japan."

Furthermore, leveraging the expertise of A&A's product team, this new alliance will ensure the delivery of superior-quality software releases across all versions of Vectorworks for all customers. A&A President Takashi Yokota will be joined by Director of Operations Takeshi Kimura and Director of Sales Moriaki Honma to oversee operations in the Japan office location.

"This acquisition is a strong move in driving our business forward in the Asia Pacific region as we continue to lead designers across the globe into the future of digitalization with intelligent software solutions," said César Flores Rodríguez, Chief Division Officer Planning & Design and Digital Twin of the Nemetschek Group. "This expansion reflects our commitment to sustained development and leadership in the AEC industry and lays the foundation for an advantageous growth strategy."

In addition to its headquarters in the United States and offices in Newbury, England, Sydney, Australia and Vancouver, Canada, Vectorworks has a network of over 30 distributors worldwide. Its software solutions are available in 11 languages, equipping designers with exceptional tools to explore their imagination and design without limits.

"After many years of close collaboration with our partners in the United States, it is an honor to officially join the Vectorworks team in this new capacity," said A&A President Takashi Yokota. "The Japanese market holds great potential, and now directly operating as part of Vectorworks, we will provide even greater service to designers seeking software solutions tailored to their specific requirements. We are excited to work together to provide the best possible service and will continue pursuing true partnership with our customers."

The Vectorworks Japan office is located in Tokyo, Japan. More information about Vectorworks can be found at vectorworks.net.

