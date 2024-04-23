Vectorworks, Inc. Fortifies AI Capabilities with Veras Partnership

Acting as a complement to our AI Visualizer, the integration of Veras enriches our customers' toolkits, offering them unparalleled flexibility, speed, and the capability to vividly visualize and seamlessly share their unique design visions with the world. Post this

"We are excited to partner with the EvolveLAB team to bring Veras and its trusted capabilities to Vectorworks users," said Vectorworks Senior Director of Rendering and Research Dave Donley. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to empowering designers with cutting-edge tools that not only enhance their creativity but also boost their efficiency. Acting as a complement to our AI Visualizer, the integration of Veras enriches our customers' toolkits, offering them unparalleled flexibility, speed, and the capability to vividly visualize and seamlessly share their unique design visions with the world."

The integration introduces a new web palette within Vectorworks, enabling the creation of high-quality project imagery based on a 3D model and natural language or predefined prompts. Customers can refine and iterate imagery from previously created images and generate up to four images simultaneously, streamlining the visualization process.

"We are honored to bring additional AI ideation and rendering to the Vectorworks community by incorporating Veras into its software," said EvolveLAB President Bill Allen. "From this partnership, we look forward to the tremendous value it will add to an already amazing application."

Customers can explore Veras' capabilities by installing the Veras plugin using the"Install Partner Product" command from the Vectorworks Help Menu. To stay in the loop on upcoming features, integrations, and plugins, visit the Public Roadmap.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally, more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

