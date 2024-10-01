Vectorworks, Inc. Honored as a Finalist in the 2024 Construction Computing Awards

We are dedicated to empowering designers with the tools they need to push boundaries, meet evolving industry demands, and shape the future of architecture and construction. Being finalists in six categories validates the ongoing impact of our products on the global AEC community Post this

"This recognition speaks to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence that defines Vectorworks," said Vectorworks Director of Product Marketing Martyn Horne. "We are dedicated to empowering designers with the tools they need to push boundaries, meet evolving industry demands, and shape the future of architecture and construction. Being finalists in six categories validates the ongoing impact of our products on the global AEC community."

Vectorworks, its industry-leading products, and award-winning user Jonathan Reeves are finalists in the following categories:

BIM Software of the Year 2024: Vectorworks Architect

Innovation of the Year 2024: Vectorworks Odyssey Viewer for Meta Quest

Architectural Design Software of the Year 2024: Vectorworks Architect

Editor's Choice 2024: Vectorworks, Inc.

Product of the Year 2024: Vectorworks Architect

Company of the Year 2024: Vectorworks, Inc.

Channel Partner of the Year: Jonathan Reeves CAD

BIM Project of the Year: Jonathan Reeves Architecture for The Home Office Leicestershire, using Vectorworks and Twinmotion

Votes can be easily submitted on the Construction Computing Awards website until Oct. 29. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Nov. 7 at The Leonardo City Hotel, London.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

