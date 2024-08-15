Vectorworks, Inc. Honors 2024 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Regional Winners

Through these awards and our academic programs, we aim to ignite their potential, propelling them towards success and empowering them to bring their visions to life. Post this

Since its inception, KCACTF has given over 400,000 college theater students the opportunity to have their work critiqued, improve their dramatic skills, and receive national recognition for excellence. Vectorworks continued its partnership with KCACTF for another year to help encourage and support students in the Design, Technology and Management (DTM) industry by providing each student winner with a free professional annual subscription of Vectorworks Spotlight.

"KCACTF strives to encourage, recognize, and celebrate the finest and most diverse work produced in university theater programs, provide opportunities for participants to showcase their work, and receive national recognition for excellence, providing opportunities for participants to develop cutting-edge skills and learn current best practices," said Val Winkelman, KCACTF National Co-Vice Chair. "We are honored to partner with prestigious industry-leading sponsors, such as Vectorworks. The company's sponsorship will help the Design, Technology, and Management (DTM) students expand their knowledge and achieve higher levels of professionalism."

Winners were selected for their design quality, effectiveness, originality, innovation, and visual presentation techniques.

Congratulations to this year's winners for their outstanding work in sound, scenic, and lighting design:

Region 1

Zachery Beaumont, Eastern Connecticut State University, for "Carrie, The Musical"

Region 2

Patrick Costello, Point Park University, for "The Mystery of Edwin Drood"

Region 3

Mark Warden, College of Lake County, for "The Squirrels"

Region 4

Kyla Brown, North Carolina Central University, for "Drums of Sweetwater"

Region 5

Maddie Andersen, Dakota Wesleyan University, for "Hedda Gabler"

Region 6

Michael Gault, Texas State University, for "Big Love"

Region 7

Jake Mosier, Colorado State University, for "The Normal Heart"

Region 8

Autumn Ford, Grand Canyon University, for "Mary Poppins"

"Students are the heartbeat of our industry's future, and we are honored to celebrate their achievements and stand alongside them as they embark on their journey," said Vectorworks Academic Programs Specialist Jennifer Hart. "Through these awards and our academic programs, we aim to ignite their potential, propelling them towards success and empowering them to bring their visions to life."

To learn more about how Vectorworks supports and fosters the next generation of designers, visit vectorworks.net/education to view academic offerings.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About KCACTF

The purpose of the KCACTF presentation and response is to provide outstanding student designers and technicians with the opportunity to showcase their work at regional festivals, where they will receive valuable feedback from professionals working in the field. Awards are presented for designs and other allied crafts appraised based on quality, effectiveness, originality, innovation, and visual presentation techniques.

