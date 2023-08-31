Vectorworks, Inc. Hosting Worldwide Design Day Series for Customers

From New York to Sydney, we look forward to welcoming our customers to hear from industry experts on the latest developments and features and from remarkable design professionals making the most of Vectorworks and designing without limits. Tweet this

In addition to exploring the upcoming software release, attendees will gain valuable insights from customer success stories and network with like-minded designers and the Vectorworks senior leadership team as they present the future of Vectorworks.

The Design Day series is coming to a city near designers beginning this October through March 2024:

Design Day UK – Oct. 3, 2023

Industries: Architecture, interiors and landscapes

Design Day Los Angeles – Oct. 17, 2023

Industries: Entertainment

Design Day Vancouver – Oct. 25, 2023

Industries: Architecture, interiors and landscapes

Design Day New York City – Nov. 1, 2023

Industries: Architecture, interiors and landscapes

Design Day Brooklyn – Nov. 2, 2023

Industries: Entertainment

Design Day Sydney – March 19, 2024

Industries: Architecture, interiors and landscapes

Registration is free for each local event, and prospective attendees can secure their spot through the registration page.

Press interested in attending can contact the Vectorworks Media Relations team at [email protected] for more information, to schedule a press interview with the senior leadership team or industry experts or to request a demo of Vectorworks 2024.

