Vectorworks, Inc. Named GOOD DESIGN® Award Winner in Graphic Design Category

Our brand's tagline, design without limits, is as much of an explanatory statement as it is an imperative one — an invitation to unleash your inner design superhero, to go beyond what's expected, and to dream up something extraordinary Post this

The Vectorworks Creative team spearheaded the design and inspiration to capture the creativity of the software and implemented this concept on employee t-shirts, customer swag, and throughout the company's headquarters office, including an interactive mural. The team was challenged to develop unique elements and special design touches to ensure the office and its experience embody Vectorworks' unique brand.

"Our brand's tagline, design without limits, is as much of an explanatory statement as it is an imperative one — an invitation to unleash your inner design superhero, to go beyond what's expected, and to dream up something extraordinary," said Vectorworks Senior Creative Director David Puppos. "One of the benefits of having an in-house Creative team is a deep understanding of our brand, the audiences we serve and the identity of our company. We're incredibly honored for this recognition that is a testimony of how Vectorworks is an open door for designers to unleash their creativity and push beyond boundaries."

View the winning submission here and learn more about the software built with designers in mind by visiting vectorworks.net or experience it first-hand by trying a 7-day free trial.

About The Chicago Athenaeum (http://www.chi-athenaeum.org) is a global nonprofit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide public education about the significance of architecture and design and how those disciplines can have a positive effect on the human environment.

About The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies (http://www.europeanarch.eu) is dedicated to public education concerning all aspects of the built environment - from entire cities to individual buildings - including the philosophical issues of arts and culture that ultimately give the final shape to design. A high emphasis exists on contemporary values and aesthetics, conservation and sustainability, and the theoretical exploration and advancement of art and design as the highest expression of culture and urbanism.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada and Australia, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net

Twitter

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.