Vectorworks, Inc. Unveils 2023 Design Scholarship Winners, Selects Brenda Vaca Michan as Richard Diehl Winner

"Brenda's project description communicated the long and complicated journey of the main character and how she resonated with the plot," said Len Levine, lighting designer, International Cinema Lighting Society member and one of this year's Scholarship judges. "Secondly, she perfectly used light to create different moments as the set piece remained the same throughout while trying to maintain a cohesive look for the show. Finally, her clear documentation in the overhead and deck plots made the show straightforward to rigging."

"Vectorworks has allowed me to understand space and light as an imperfect language," said Vaca Michan. "I'm extremely appreciative of this award as it signifies strength to my thoughts, voice and creation."

The selected winners represent many countries worldwide, including Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. An expert panel of international judges evaluated all submissions on design, technology, originality, presentation and writing.

Vectorworks congratulates this year's winners:

Architecture Winners:

"Bunny" by Kenneth Anggara and Marko Kuo , University of British Columbia

, "Cohabitation Berlin" by Lena Polte and Celina Rodewald , Leibniz University Hannover

and , Leibniz University Hannover "Loch on Wood" by Dylan Baliski , University of Dundee

, "Over the Coal Ruins" by Nicolas Moraga , Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation

, Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation "Reground" by Elischa Bischof , ETH Zurich

, "Sailing in the Valley" by Yuta Saito , Tokyo University of the Arts

Interior Design Winners:

"Designing security in isolation. Supportive penal architecture based on conceptual interior design project of women's prison in Ostróda" by Ksenia Makala , Academy of Fine Arts Katowice

, Academy of Fine Arts Katowice "Nightsleeper - Redesign of the Interior" by Hanna Leiber , Stuttgart University of Applied Sciences

, "Unite Student Accommodation Design Proposal" by Kimberly Affleck , Solent University

, Solent University "[Waves] High Involvement – Public Art in the Park" by Li Zhounan, Osaka University of Art

Landscape Winners:

"Church Street Escape" by Zoya Mohsin , Barlett School of Architecture

, of Architecture "Journey - A Regeneration Process of New Life" by Muen Zhang , Harvard University

, "Together City Alone" by Vincent Wenk and Katharina von Unold , Technical University of Munich

and , Technical University of "Retrofitting for the Symbiocene" by Hannah Merrett-Kaufman , Victoria University of Wellington

Entertainment Winners:

"(Mourning) Star" by Xotchil Musser , Carnegie Mellon University

, "The Gemstone Forum - Marc Palladis" by Jakob Grimm , Central Hesse University of Applied Sciences

, Central Hesse "Urban Sprawl" by Enza Kim , University of the Arts London

, London "Venus" by Brenda Vaca Michan , National Theater School of Canada

"The winning project "Venus" has an excellent blend of design and intentionality that brings the true story of this play to fruition," said Vectorworks Product Marketing Manager – Entertainment Joshua Schulman. "This year's winners should be very proud of their achievements. It's evident the next generation will continue to make ground-breaking contributions to the design community."

Winners received the equivalent of up to $3,000 USD in their local currency. As the Richard Diehl Award winner, Vaca Michan received an additional prize package, including the equivalent of $7,000 USD in local currency and professional networking opportunities. Winners' schools will also receive free Vectorworks Design Suite software and free virtual workshop training for faculty and students.

Visit the Vectorworks Design Scholarship web gallery to view all 18 winning designs, runner-up projects and projects from past years.

Students and instructors can apply for a free individual copy of Vectorworks Design Suite software at customers.vectorworks.net.

To learn more about Vectorworks academic programs, visit vectorworks.net/education.

