Vectorworks, Inc. Welcomes Designers to a Day of Discovery At 2024 Open House

COLUMBIA, Md., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. invites designers to its fourth Open House event on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. This free virtual experience is tailored specifically for customers in the architecture, interiors, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment design industries, allowing them to engage directly with experts on the Vectorworks team. During the event, participants will have the opportunity to explore Vectorworks' latest features and innovations and gain valuable insights to enhance their specific workflows.
"The Vectorworks Open House is a uniquely engaging event that we eagerly anticipate each year," said Vectorworks Chief Product Officer Darick DeHart. "It offers a wonderful opportunity for our global customers to connect directly with our knowledgeable team, allowing them to ask questions, acquire new skills and information, and stay informed about the future of Vectorworks, all from the convenience of their own offices or homes."
Attendees will connect with engineers, product experts, and the Vectorworks leadership team to discuss various topics, witness in-depth presentations of Vectorworks' products, and learn more about the latest updates to the software. Open forums and presentations will be available on a range of topics, including:
- Architecture
- Vectorworks Odyssey & Vectorworks Nomad
- Entertainment
- Landscapes
- Rendering
- Vectorworks Product Roadmap
- Vectorworks University & Certifications
- 3D Modeling
This year's event will be held on Zoom Events at two different times to accommodate participants from different time zones. It will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. AEST. Attendees can join the event anytime during its duration for their convenience. Those interested in attending are encouraged to visit the registration page to secure their spot.
Press interested in attending should contact the Vectorworks PR team at [email protected] for more information, to request a demonstration, or to schedule a press interview with an executive or industry experts.
