Vectorworks, Inc. Welcomes Designers to a Day of Discovery At 2024 Open House

It offers a wonderful opportunity for our global customers to connect directly with our knowledgeable team, allowing them to ask questions, acquire new skills and information, and stay informed about the future of Vectorworks, all from the convenience of their own offices or homes

Attendees will connect with engineers, product experts, and the Vectorworks leadership team to discuss various topics, witness in-depth presentations of Vectorworks' products, and learn more about the latest updates to the software. Open forums and presentations will be available on a range of topics, including:

Architecture

Vectorworks Odyssey & Vectorworks Nomad

Entertainment

Landscapes

Rendering

Vectorworks Product Roadmap

Vectorworks University & Certifications

3D Modeling

This year's event will be held on Zoom Events at two different times to accommodate participants from different time zones. It will occur from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. AEST. Attendees can join the event anytime during its duration for their convenience. Those interested in attending are encouraged to visit the registration page to secure their spot.

Press interested in attending should contact the Vectorworks PR team at [email protected] for more information, to request a demonstration, or to schedule a press interview with an executive or industry experts.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Creating intuitive software since 1985, we've become the preeminent software built to manage the entire design process. Globally, more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting, and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how we empower designers to create experiences that transform the world at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

