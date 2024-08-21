Vectorworks Landmark 2024 Named a Green Industry Pros 2024 Editor's Choice Award Winner

This recognition highlights our commitment to advancing the tools available to designers and propels our mission to deliver advanced, sustainable solutions for designers to create landscapes and spaces far beyond their imagination. Post this

"We're thrilled to announce the 2024 Editor's Choice Awards winners," said Sarah Webb, Editor of Green Industry Pros. "These awards highlight the ongoing innovation within the green industry and recognize products that meet the evolving needs of landscape contractors. Vectorworks Landmark 2024 exemplifies excellence in design and functionality."

As the industry-leading, landscape-focused BIM software solution made specifically for landscape architects and designers, Landmark allows you to transform your design, modeling, and presentation workflows. With intelligent objects, powerful databases, and flexible documentation features, Landmark streamlines integrated 2D and 3D landscape-specific BIM workflows all in one application.

"Being named a standout product in this year's Green Industry Pros Editors' Choice Awards is a tremendous honor," said Vectorworks Product Marketing Manager – Landscape Eric Gilbey, PLA. "This recognition highlights our commitment to advancing the tools available to designers and propels our mission to deliver advanced, sustainable solutions for designers to create landscapes and spaces far beyond their imagination."

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

