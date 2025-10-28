Vectorworks Launches Creative Genius Awards to Celebrate Bold, Boundary-Pushing Designers

New Awards Program Invites Designers to Share Their Most Imaginative Work Created in Vectorworks.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., proudly announces the Vectorworks Creative Genius Awards, a new global competition recognizing designers who dare to break the mold and think differently. The program invites creative professionals in architecture, interior, landscape, and entertainment design to submit their most daring and inventive projects — completed or in progress — that solve problems in unexpected ways and inspire fresh perspectives, for a chance to win a prize package featuring cash, innovative tech, and more.

"Every bold idea starts with someone willing to think beyond limits," says Vectorworks Vice President of Customer Engagement John D'Addario. "With the Vectorworks Creative Genius Awards, we're celebrating the innovators who reimagine what's possible, challenge conventions, and inspire a global community of designers with their creativity. We're excited to see the remarkable entries and the ways our customers' ideas will continue to shape the future of design."

One grand prize winner in each of the four categories: Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design, and Entertainment Design, will receive $5,000 USD, exclusive Vectorworks swag, a tech bundle, and more. A panel of judges, comprised of Vectorworks executives, industry experts, and creative professionals, will evaluate submissions based on several criteria, including design quality, the use of Vectorworks features, originality and innovation, presentation, and sustainability. Additionally, there will be specific criteria for each category that evaluate key aspects of bold design:

Architecture: Focus on adaptive reuse, contextual integration, and BIM workflows.

Interior Design: Emphasis on experiential quality, spatial innovation, and material usage.

Landscape Design: Consideration of ecological strategies, planting design, and site integration.

Entertainment Design: Emphasis on immersive experiences, technical complexity, and innovative use of Vectorworks Spotlight, and/or Braceworks, ConnectCAD, or the Showcase feature in Vectorworks Spotlight.

Designers are encouraged to share their genius by January 31 to claim their spot among the global creative minds who refuse to color inside the lines. Winners will be announced during the Vectorworks Open House event in 2026. To be considered for an award, all designs and creative concepts must be created in Vectorworks. For more information and to enter, visit vectorworks.net/creative-genius-awards.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

