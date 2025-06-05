Vectorworks Launches New AI Assistant (Preview) Built for Designers

"It's an intelligent tool designed to meet designers at their level, whether they're new to the software or seasoned pros. This is just the beginning of our vision for how AI can support our users." Post this

Available through the Help menu and the Vectorworks Home Screen, the built-in AI assistant is designed to give customers quick, context-aware answers to their questions, allowing them to stay focused on their creative work. Whether users need to learn new features or simply seek guidance, the AI Assistant (Preview) delivers fast, reliable support by drawing from official Vectorworks content and resources. With built-in feedback tools and continuous updates, AI Assistant (Preview) becomes increasingly smarter and more personalized with each interaction, evolving the more it's used.

The AI Assistant (Preview) is more than just a chatbot. It offers:

Confidence Scores – Communicates how reliable each answer is.

Language Localization – Automatically adjusts based on browser settings.

Built-in Feedback – Users can rate responses and contribute to the tool's improvement.

Resource Integration – Direct links to Vectorworks Help and Vectorworks University for deeper learning.

"The AI Assistant (Preview) is your partner in learning and productivity and is a significant advancement in the Vectorworks experience," said Vectorworks Vice President of Product Management Vlado Stanev. "It's an intelligent tool designed to meet designers at their level, whether they're new to the software or seasoned pros. This is just the beginning of our vision for how AI can support our users."

A Preview of What's to Come

The AI Assistant (Preview) represents the first phase of Vectorworks' AI learning integration, laying the foundation for deeper AI integration across the platform. Future plans include leveraging the Nemetschek AI Layer to deliver even smarter, more efficient, and increasingly adaptive solutions to address designers' evolving needs and unique design workflows.

The AI Assistant (Preview) is available to users with the release of Vectorworks 2025 Update 5. To install the update, select "Check for Updates" from the Vectorworks menu (Mac) or the Help menu (Windows).

Experience Vectorworks for yourself and explore the capabilities of your new learning partner, the AI Assistant (Preview), with a free 7-day trial of Vectorworks Design Suite. To learn more about the future of Vectorworks, explore the Public Roadmap.

