Vectorworks Open House Returns with a Fresh Format, New Product Insights

"We are thrilled to bring back the Vectorworks Open House with a renewed focus on accessibility and engagement," said Darick DeHart, Vectorworks' chief product officer and Open House keynote speaker. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to gain insights into what's ahead, connect with our experts, and share their feedback directly with our team."

Additionally, the Open Forum rooms will give designers the chance to improve their workflows, discover new design tools, and learn how Vectorworks is continuing to support the architecture, interior, landscape, and entertainment design industries.

For more information and to register for the Vectorworks Open House, visit the Vectorworks Open House home page. Press interested in attending should contact the Vectorworks PR team at [email protected].

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

