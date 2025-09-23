Vectorworks Secures Seven Nominations at The Hammers 2025

From BIM Innovation to Company of the Year, Vectorworks is Honored for Pushing Boundaries in Architecture and Design Technology.
COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc., is a finalist in seven categories at the 2025 Construction Computing Awards. Recognition includes the newly released Sustainability Dashboard in Vectorworks 2026, which helps designers measure and manage the environmental impact of their projects. Vectorworks Architect is also a finalist in multiple categories, alongside projects by Kendall Kingscott and OMI Architects.
Affectionally known as "The Hammers," the Construction Computing Awards seek to showcase and reward the technology, tools, and solutions for the effective design, construction, maintenance, and modification of commercial buildings, residential and social housing, and civil engineering projects of all sizes.
"These nominations highlight the strength of our software and the evolving needs of the industry," said Martyn Horne, product marketing director at Vectorworks. "As projects grow in complexity, there's a greater demand for tools that reduce waste, streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and harness the wealth of data generated throughout the design and construction process. At Vectorworks, we're proud to empower architects and designers to meet these challenges and bring bold ideas to life."
Vectorworks, its products, and customers have been nominated in the following categories:
- BIM Product of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks Architect
- BIM Project of the Year 2025 – Kendall Kingscott, Vectorworks Architect
- Innovation of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks 2026, Sustainability Dashboard
- Sustainability Project of the Year 2025 – OMI Architects, Vectorworks Architect
- Architectural Design Software of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks Architect
- Product of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks Architect
- Company of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks, Inc.
In addition to the judged panel categories, votes can be easily submitted on the Construction Computing Awards website until Oct. 29. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Leonardo City Hotel in London.
To learn more about Vectorworks 2026 and its new features to help designers move their work forward, visit vectorworks.net/2026.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
Media Contact
Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net
SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.
Share this article