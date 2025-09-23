Vectorworks Secures Seven Nominations at The Hammers 2025

As projects grow in complexity, there's a greater demand for tools that reduce waste, streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and harness the wealth of data generated throughout the design and construction process. Post this

"These nominations highlight the strength of our software and the evolving needs of the industry," said Martyn Horne, product marketing director at Vectorworks. "As projects grow in complexity, there's a greater demand for tools that reduce waste, streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and harness the wealth of data generated throughout the design and construction process. At Vectorworks, we're proud to empower architects and designers to meet these challenges and bring bold ideas to life."

Vectorworks, its products, and customers have been nominated in the following categories:

BIM Product of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks Architect

BIM Project of the Year 2025 – Kendall Kingscott , Vectorworks Architect

, Vectorworks Architect Innovation of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks 2026, Sustainability Dashboard

Sustainability Project of the Year 2025 – OMI Architects, Vectorworks Architect

Architectural Design Software of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks Architect

Product of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks Architect

Company of the Year 2025 – Vectorworks, Inc.

In addition to the judged panel categories, votes can be easily submitted on the Construction Computing Awards website until Oct. 29. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Leonardo City Hotel in London.

To learn more about Vectorworks 2026 and its new features to help designers move their work forward, visit vectorworks.net/2026.

