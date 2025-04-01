Vectorworks Supercharges Academic Licenses with Full Cloud Services and AI Tools

"Vectorworks Cloud Services is an essential tool in today's digital design landscape, and we're thrilled to make its full functionality available to the academic community." Post this

"Enhancing educational licenses underscores our commitment to providing students and educators with access to professional-grade Vectorworks software," said Tyler French, academic marketing manager at Vectorworks. "Vectorworks Cloud Services is an essential tool in today's digital design landscape, and we're thrilled to make its full functionality available to the academic community."

This update to educational licenses is available with the release of Vectorworks 2025 Update 4 on March 18, 2025. Students and educators can request a free educational license at customer.vectorworks.net/education. Additionally, with an educational license, students and educators can use code EDU40 for discounts on professional certifications and https://www.vectorworks.net/training-courses?utm_campaign=academic&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=cision&utm_content=2025-vcs-academic [in-person classroom training __title__ in-person classroom training]. Discover how Vectorworks empowers the educational community with free software, training, and other resources at vectorworks.net/education.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

