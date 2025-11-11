Vectorworks Takes Top Honor for Architectural Design Software at 2025 Construction Computing Awards

"In a time when innovation, agility, and environmental responsibility are more vital than ever, Vectorworks Architect helps designers bring bold, sustainable ideas to life — and this award reflects that impact." Post this

Commonly referred to as "The Hammers," the Construction Computing Awards recognize outstanding technologies, tools, and solutions that drive innovation and efficiency across the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. Winners were announced during a ceremony at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in London.

"We are delighted to be recognized by the Construction Computing Awards," said Rubina Siddiqui, AIA, senior product marketing director at Vectorworks. "This honor reaffirms our commitment to empowering design professionals with tools that combine creative freedom, workflow efficiency, and sustainable design. In a time when innovation, agility, and environmental responsibility are more vital than ever, Vectorworks Architect helps designers bring bold, sustainable ideas to life — and this award reflects that impact."

Vectorworks Architect empowers designers to sketch, model, and document within a fully integrated workflow. With powerful 2D graphics, advanced 3D modeling and visualization tools, and seamless cloud collaboration through Vectorworks Cloud Services, the software enables unparalleled creative expression and technical precision.

The newly released Vectorworks Architect 2026 builds on this legacy with tools that streamline sustainability and elevate design performance. Highlights include the Sustainability Dashboard for carbon calculations, intuitive Worksheet Slicing, enhanced Depth Cueing, and new Door and Window Assembly tools — all created to give architects even more freedom to design without limits.

The complete list of winners is available here and will also be featured in the November/December issues of CAD User and Construction Computing magazines.

To learn more about the latest release, visit vectorworks.net/2026.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.