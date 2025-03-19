Veeam Integrated Secure Connect Fabric for Secure Robo Site Backups

This update empowers businesses to securely protect data across distributed environments with minimal complexity," said John Harris, Director Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc. Post this

Why is Secure Connect Fabric Important for Robo Site Backups

For enterprises with remote branches or distributed workforces, securely connecting multiple sites to a centralized backup system is challenging and time-consuming. Traditional methods require complex VPN configurations, which often introduce security vulnerabilities and administrative burdens. Port forwarding adds another layer of complexity, exposing internal networks to potential threats. Firewall adjustments can be equally problematic, increasing the risk of misconfigurations that compromise security. The DR365V's new agentless routing feature removes these obstacles, automating connectivity and ensuring data travels over encrypted channels secured by zero-trust authentication.

With centralized policy management, organizations can control bandwidth usage, prioritize backup jobs, and securely synchronize repositories using AES-256 encryption. The enhanced DR365V remains fully compatible with Veeam's Changed Block Tracking (CBT) and SureBackup verification workflows, ensuring data integrity and operational efficiency.

"This update empowers businesses to securely protect data across distributed environments with minimal complexity," said John Harris, Director Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc. "By eliminating manual VPN setups, port forwarding, and firewall complexities, and automating connectivity, the DR365V simplifies data protection while maintaining top-tier security standards."

Key Benefits of the Agentless Subnet Routing

Simplified Connectivity: Automated, agentless routing connects remote sites to central backup infrastructure without manual VPNs.

Enhanced Security: Encrypted mesh networking and zero-trust authentication protect data in transit.

Operational Efficiency: Centralized policy management and seamless integration with Veeam APIs reduce administrative overhead.

Scalable and Compliant: Efficiently scales to thousands of endpoints while ensuring SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance.

The DR365V's new feature allows enterprises to easily scale their backup environments while maintaining stringent security standards, making it an ideal solution for organizations with distributed sites or remote offices.

Availability

The Secure Connect Fabricis available as a built-in feature of all StoneFly DR365V appliances. Enterprises with DR365V appliances are encouraged to reach out to StoneFly support for details.

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade storage, hyperconverged, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. With over two decades of experience, StoneFly offers innovative, scalable, and reliable data management solutions that simplify enterprise workloads and provide seamless protection and accessibility for mission-critical data. Learn more at www.stonefly.com.

