Veer Switch&Jog Jogging Stroller Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Parenting Awards Winner

"At Veer, we design products that help families move through life with confidence, from daily runs to weekend adventures." Post this

"We're honored to be recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards for the Switch&Jog," said Nick McKay, Co-Founder and CEO of Veer. "At Veer, we design products that help families move through life with confidence, from daily runs to weekend adventures. We're proud of the Switch&Jog's combination of performance, versatility, and innovative design."

Whether logging neighborhood miles, exploring local trails, or tackling everyday outings, the Veer Switch&Jog Jogging Stroller is designed to keep pace with active families.

Built for durability as much as performance, the Switch&Jog features removable, machine-washable fabrics, a hose-washable frame, an extra-large 30-pound storage basket and safety features including a locking swivel wheel, deceleration brake, wrist strap and JPMA Certification.

The innovative Switchback Seat doesn't just reverse, it seamlessly docks across five compatible Veer products, including the &Roll stroller, &Bike bike seat, Cruiser, &Chill camp chair and the Switch&Jog itself. By replacing multiple single-purpose products with one adaptable seating system, families can move from neighborhood walks to trail runs, bike rides, meals and everyday adventures using the same trusted seat. The seat also converts into a portable mealtime booster, extending its versatility well beyond the stroller.

The award-winning Veer Switch&Jog Jogging Stroller (MSRP $899) is available at goveer.com and select specialty retailers nationwide.

About Veer

The Veer brand launched in 2017 with a mission of making the outdoors more accessible to families with little ones. The Veer Cruiser was the first of its kind: a hybrid with the functionality and conveniences of a premium stroller, and the rugged performance and fun of an all-terrain wagon. Veer has continued to create premium adventure gear that helps families explore farther together. Built to adapt as families grow, Veer makes it easier to get outside, stay active and create lasting memories wherever the journey leads.

For more on Veer, please visit: https://goveer.com/

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Veer, 1 4154088664, [email protected], https://goveer.com

SOURCE Veer