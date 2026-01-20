Veeroza™, a Next-Generation Identity Verification Platform Built to Combat Rising Dealership Fraud, Launches Today

Veeroza was created to give dealers a better way to verify buyers – one that's fast, secure, and built for how car deals are actually done today. Post this

As fraud grows more sophisticated and dealerships complete more transactions digitally and remotely, traditional manual ID verification methods are no longer sufficient.

Veeroza was built to address this challenge by delivering fast, reliable identity verification at the point of transaction, without adding friction to the buying experience or disrupting dealership workflows.

Veeroza transforms a complex legal and compliance requirement into a seamless, mobile-first process.

Dealers initiate a secure verification request directly from their dashboard, sending customers a unique link via text.

Customers complete the verification on their own device by scanning their driver's license, capturing a live selfie, and completing biometric validation with liveness detection.

Veeroza then cross-references identity data with real-time DMV records and delivers a comprehensive verification report to the dealer in seconds.

Veeroza was developed by automotive industry veterans who have spent decades working alongside dealerships and lenders, witnessing firsthand how identity fraud has evolved and where traditional verification methods fall short.

"Identity fraud has become one of the most costly and disruptive risks dealerships face today," said Ben Gill, CEO of Veeroza. "Veeroza was created to give dealers a better way to verify buyers – one that's fast, secure, and built for how car deals are actually done today. It allows dealers to protect their business while giving their customers an exceptional experience."

Veeroza integrates easily with existing dealership workflows, including CRM and dealership management systems, and operates as a flexible, cloud-based platform accessible from anywhere. Its certified security and compliance protocols ensure sensitive customer data is protected end-to-end, while its mobile-first design keeps the process simple and intuitive for buyers.

Veeroza provides dealerships with a next generation tool to secure transactions, reduce risk, and keep deals moving.

For more information about Veeroza or to learn how it can protect your dealership, visit www.veeroza.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/veeroza.

About Veeroza

Veeroza™ is a next-generation identity verification and fraud prevention platform built specifically for automotive dealerships. Designed to protect dealerships at the point of transaction, Veeroza combines biometric validation, document authenticity analysis, and real-time data verification into a seamless, mobile-first experience. The platform integrates easily with existing dealership systems, delivering fast, secure identity verification without adding friction for buyers. By replacing manual processes with intelligent digital workflows, Veeroza helps dealerships reduce fraud risk, accelerate transactions, and build trust with today's car buyers.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Veeroza, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.veeroza.com

SOURCE Veeroza