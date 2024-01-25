Vegan-Friendly Supplement Company, Vedji, Launches with a Mission Beyond Wellness

Vedji Emerges as a Visionary Force in the Vegan Supplement Industry, Fusing Nutrient-Dense Regimen with Global Philanthropy

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vedji, a new liquid vegan-friendly supplement company, proudly announces its official launch on Friday, February 2nd. Founded by Amythest Rawls, a visionary entrepreneur, Vedji not only offers nutrient-dense, vegan liquid vitamins but also makes a positive impact on a global scale.

Vedji has set its commitment to lighten our carbon footprint. A portion of every purchase on their website will contribute to the Mai Ndombe REDD+ Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in collaboration with EcoCart. Vedji's dedication to sustainability goes hand-in-hand with its mission to bridge nutritional gaps and improve the quality of life worldwide.

Vedji introduces two innovative vegan liquid supplements: the Supreme Liquid Daily Multivitamin (Tart Berry Flavor) and a limited edition Vegan Vitamin D3 (Lemon Pie Flavor). Both products contain plant-based ingredients sourced from land and sea, aligning with Vedji's philosophy that Mother Earth provides the answers to our health.

Vedji caters to the fast-paced modern lifestyle with a convenient solution—2-ounce liquid measuring cups for precise intake of their daily liquid multivitamin. Simplifying the supplement routine, liquid form proves a hassle-free alternative to the multitude of vitamin pills and gummies often consumed, ensuring ease and accuracy.

"Our brand envisions providing supplements that are not only easy to take and nutrient-dense but also contribute to improving the environment through projects with social good. We advocate for a food-first approach but understand the challenges people face in meeting their nutritional needs," says Amythest, the founder of Vedji.

Vedji is on a mission to fill the gap in nutrition by providing vegan liquid supplements that cater to both vegans and non-vegans. Recognizing that a majority of Americans fall short of consuming enough fruits and vegetables, Vedji offers a convenient solution to absorb essential nutrients for overall health.

Vedji's commitment goes beyond individual health. Amythest believes that every purchase can create a ripple effect, improving communities and making a positive impact on the environment through carbon offset projects. Vedji aims to create a community that values health and positive global impact.

About Vedji:

Vedji is a black-woman-owned vegan supplement brand committed to providing plant-powered, cruelty-free, and sustainable solutions for individual well-being and environmental impact. With a focus on essential nutrients and high-potency vitamins, Vedji aims to bridge nutritional gaps and create a community that values health and sustainability.

