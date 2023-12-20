Vegas Coin Dealer Announces Auction of Rare Denver Mint Silver Ingot

"The Denver Mint silver ingot is not just a rare collectible; it's a symbol of the rich heritage of American minting. This auction is a unique chance for collectors to own a piece of that legacy, and we're honored to facilitate this opportunity." - spokesperson for Vegas Coin Dealer. Post this

A Piece of Numismatic History

The Denver Mint's silver ingot is a tangible piece of American history. Crafted with meticulous care, it is a testament to the Denver Mint's long-standing tradition of excellence in metalworking and coinage. Spanning 13 inches in length and tipping the scales at just over 40 oz., its marked purity is close to one thousand, reflecting the high standards maintained by the Mint.

What truly sets this ingot apart is its rarity and historical significance. Established in the late 19th century, the Denver Mint played a pivotal role in America's economic development, particularly during the Gold Rush era. One of only two known to exist, this ingot is a rare survivor from a time when precious metals were a cornerstone of financial stability and national growth. It encapsulates a period when minting was not just about producing currency but was also an art form, a symbol of American industriousness and ingenuity.

Once-in-a-Lifetime Collector's Opportunity

Adding to its exclusivity, this ingot is among the rarest assay ingots available for private collection. With the only other known ingot from New Orleans residing in a museum, and one of the two Denver Mint ingots also destined for a museum, this auction represents a unique opportunity for private collectors to own a piece of this exceptional numismatic heritage.

Online Auction Details

Set for January 11th, 2024, at 4 pm PST/7 pm EST, the auction will take place on the Vegas Coin Dealer's official website. Participants will have the opportunity to bid on this highly sought-after piece, which stands out for its rarity and historical value.

Exclusive Preview Opportunities

Before its much-anticipated auction, the ingot will be the centerpiece at two prestigious numismatic events, offering a unique chance for enthusiasts and historians alike to appreciate its beauty and craftsmanship firsthand. You can find all the details below:

Date: December Dec 5 - Dec 9, 2023

Location: Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

The FUN Show

1500+ dealers, Heritage Auctions, exhibitions, and 10,000+ collectors.

Date: Jan 4 - Jan 7, 2024

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

About Vegas Coin Dealer

Vegas Coin Dealer is renowned in the numismatics field, specializing in rare coins and precious metals. Known for their expertise and integrity, the company offers a curated selection of authentic and high-quality collectibles. Their focus extends beyond sales, aiming to connect collectors with meaningful pieces of numismatic history.

For inquiries about the upcoming Denver Mint silver ingot auction or other collectibles, contact Vegas Coin Dealer at [email protected] or call 702-949-7515. Their team is available to provide information and support to collectors and enthusiasts alike.

