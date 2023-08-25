Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium and Exhibition Celebrates 30 Years

Additional highlights include a keynote address on the cockpit of the future from Daniel Cashen, smart cockpit chief engineer at Stellantis, and a discussion panel titled "Onshoring the Display Supply Chain," with participants from AUO, Ford, GM, and other companies. Tweet this

This year, the symposium is holding a special session on microLEDs, with an invited presentation on microLED microdisplays for HUDs by Nikhil Balram of Mojo Vision, Inc., and a tutorial on commercializing microLED displays for automotive applications by Evan Liu of AUO.

The 2023 technical program will also provide in-depth knowledge and insights on the latest scientific advances and breakthroughs, with papers on the rear-view mirror replacement system of the future, a novel emissive projection screen, next-generation immersive navigation, and more.

The annual symposium is designed for the sharing of information among designers, engineers, scientists, technologists, researchers, and system integrators of land, air, sea, and space vehicle displays and display components. Vehicle Displays & Interfaces has become the primary venue for information exchange among experts in the automotive display industry.

Additional highlights include a keynote address on the cockpit of the future from Daniel Cashen, smart cockpit chief engineer at Stellantis, and a discussion panel titled "Onshoring the Display Supply Chain," with participants from AUO, Ford, GM, and other companies.

The event's popular automotive-focused market session will feature expert market analysts including Kyle Davis of S&P Global Mobility, Bob O'Brien of Display Supply Chain Consultants, and You Xiang Wu of Omdia Research.

Last but not least is an exhibition featuring more than 50 companies from the vehicle display industry, with a block of time on Tuesday morning, September 26, dedicated to exhibitor presentations.

Links:

To review the symposium program and exhibitor list, go to www.VehicleDisplay.org

To register, go to www.VehicleDisplay.org

To secure an exhibitor booth, contact Danielle Rocco at [email protected].

About SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Detroit Symposium and Exhibition:

Vehicle Displays & Interfaces is presented by the Metro-Detroit Chapter of SID (Society for Information Display) www.SID.org. By exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales.

Contact:

Jenny Donelan

SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces

603.547.7091

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jenny Donelan, PCM, 1 6035477091, [email protected], www.pcm411.com

SOURCE The Society for Information Display’s Metro Detroit Chapter