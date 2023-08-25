Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium and Exhibition Celebrates 30 Years

The Metropolitan Detroit Chapter of the Society for Information Display (SID) will be hosting the 30th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium and Exhibition in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, September 26, and Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Registration and hotel reservations are now open for the conference, which will be held in its new location at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall).
DETROIT, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Metropolitan Detroit Chapter of the Society for Information Display (SID) will be hosting the 30th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium and Exhibition in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, September 26, and Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Registration and hotel reservations are now open for the conference, which will be held in its new location at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall).
"We're very pleased to be holding our thirtieth anniversary show in the heart of Detroit," says Silviu Pala of Automotive Display, chair of the Vehicles & Interfaces Symposium and Exhibition. "This is a time when we're seeing strong interest in cutting-edge automotive display technology in general, and particularly in head-up displays [HUDs] and new display materials such as quantum dots and microLEDs."
This year, the symposium is holding a special session on microLEDs, with an invited presentation on microLED microdisplays for HUDs by Nikhil Balram of Mojo Vision, Inc., and a tutorial on commercializing microLED displays for automotive applications by Evan Liu of AUO.
The 2023 technical program will also provide in-depth knowledge and insights on the latest scientific advances and breakthroughs, with papers on the rear-view mirror replacement system of the future, a novel emissive projection screen, next-generation immersive navigation, and more.
The annual symposium is designed for the sharing of information among designers, engineers, scientists, technologists, researchers, and system integrators of land, air, sea, and space vehicle displays and display components. Vehicle Displays & Interfaces has become the primary venue for information exchange among experts in the automotive display industry.
Additional highlights include a keynote address on the cockpit of the future from Daniel Cashen, smart cockpit chief engineer at Stellantis, and a discussion panel titled "Onshoring the Display Supply Chain," with participants from AUO, Ford, GM, and other companies.
The event's popular automotive-focused market session will feature expert market analysts including Kyle Davis of S&P Global Mobility, Bob O'Brien of Display Supply Chain Consultants, and You Xiang Wu of Omdia Research.
Last but not least is an exhibition featuring more than 50 companies from the vehicle display industry, with a block of time on Tuesday morning, September 26, dedicated to exhibitor presentations.
Links:
To review the symposium program and exhibitor list, go to www.VehicleDisplay.org
To register, go to www.VehicleDisplay.org
To secure an exhibitor booth, contact Danielle Rocco at [email protected].
About SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Detroit Symposium and Exhibition:
Vehicle Displays & Interfaces is presented by the Metro-Detroit Chapter of SID (Society for Information Display) www.SID.org. By exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales.
Contact:
Jenny Donelan
SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces
603.547.7091
Media Contact
Jenny Donelan, PCM, 1 6035477091, [email protected], www.pcm411.com
SOURCE The Society for Information Display’s Metro Detroit Chapter
Share this article