Vehicles and mobile homes can be transferred on death and avoid probate reports Paso Robles estate planning attorney

Designating a TOD beneficiary can be an effective way to keep vehicles and mobile homes out of probate, according to experts. Tweet this

The following information summarizes the steps for making TOD designations for vehicles and mobile homes, as well as the responsibilities of beneficiaries. Mary Ann Tardiff, the Paso Robles estate planning attorney, is available to assist and make the process as seamless as possible.

Designating TOD for vehicles: In California, a TOD beneficiary can only be designated when there is one registered owner of the vehicle. The owner retains full ownership of the vehicle and can sell it, scrap it, or donate it without notifying the TOD beneficiary. The TOD designation is revocable at any time by completing and filing a new certificate of title. To designate a TOD beneficiary for a vehicle, the owner must enter the new registered owner's name, the initials "TOD" and the beneficiary's name on the California Certificate of Title (pink slip). The completed and signed form must be turned in to the DMV along with the appropriate fees. Upon the owner's death, the named beneficiary must complete certain information on the title, sign it and submit the signed title and the DMV Statement of Facts (REG 256) form to the DMV. The DMV may also require additional documentation such as a copy of the death certificate.

The beneficiary of a vehicle or mobile home is responsible for providing the necessary forms and fees to the appropriate agency. They are also responsible for rent or payments due as well as fines or penalties that may be levied on the property. The beneficiary is also responsible for current registration and associated fees and may also sell, trade, or transfer the title to the property.

While California's TOD processes for vehicles and mobile homes are relatively straightforward, expert advice may be necessary for certain situations. Mary Ann Tardiff, the Paso Robles estate planning attorney, can assist with designating TOD beneficiaries and making sure the transfer is completed as easily as possible.

An attorney for over 30 years, Mary Ann Tardiff is available during regular business hours, or other flexible times as needed by clients. She also makes house calls when the circumstances call for in-home appointments. Tardiff practices law in a down-to-earth practical manner that works for ordinary daily lifestyles. "I'm a person like everyone else who just happens to be an attorney," says Tardiff.

After completing a B.A. at the University of California, Mary Ann attended the Santa Barbara College of Law, graduating with her J.D. degree in 1984. She was admitted to the California Bar Association in 1986. She has served as a commissioner on the Board of Parole Hearings for the California Department of Corrections, as a Judge Pro Tem and practiced law in Santa Barbara before moving to Atascadero. She serves and supports the local communities and all of San Luis Obispo County and Monterey County.

Her broad legal experience and commitment to down-to-earth, affordable and practical solutions for her clients make her a top choice to call for legal services.

