VehicleSizes.com Launches With Dimensions for All Cars, 10,000+ Models, 130K+ Images, and Nearly a Century of Data

"VehicleSizes.com is where car dimensions come to life with measurements as the core focus, not just pictures. It's simple, visual, and easy to use for everyone." - Michael Paul, Founder

VehicleSizes.com answers common questions like:

Will this vehicle fit in my garage or parking spot?

Is this model larger or smaller than what I currently drive?

How have car sizes evolved over the decades?

The database includes dimensions and specifications dating as far back as 1928, with the image library covering vehicles across generations - including vintage cars, modern electric vehicles, and everything in between.

Key features:

Dimensions for 10,000+ car models

130,000+ vehicle images from various angles

Search and filter by make, model, year, body type, or dimensions

Global coverage with regular data updates

Fast, clear, and mobile-friendly design

"Car size isn't just a detail, it affects real-life decisions," said founder Michael Paul. "Whether you're shopping for a new car, designing a garage, or planning a fleet, VehicleSizes.com gives you the data you need, quickly and clearly."

