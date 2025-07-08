VehicleSizes.com Launches With Dimensions for All Cars, 10,000+ Models, 130K+ Images, and Nearly a Century of Data

VehicleSizes.com is now live, providing instant access to precise car measurements for over 10,000 models, backed by nearly a century of data and 130,000+ images. The platform empowers drivers, buyers, enthusiasts and planners to make informed decisions with its visually intuitive and user-friendly interface.
KIRCHHEIMBOLANDEN, Germany, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VehicleSizes.com is now live, offering one of the most comprehensive and user-friendly resources for car size data on the internet. Designed for everyday drivers, car buyers, city planners, and, of course, regular auto enthusiasts, the platform provides vehicle dimensions - including length, width, height, and wheelbase - for more than 10,000 models across 349 brands.
With over 130,000 curated car images, including classic cars and recent releases from multiple viewing angles, it is one of the most visual and data-rich platforms in the automotive space. In today's world where space constraints, parking challenges, and design requirements are more important than ever, knowing a vehicle's size and dimensions can help users make smarter, more informed choices.
VehicleSizes.com answers common questions like:
Will this vehicle fit in my garage or parking spot?
Is this model larger or smaller than what I currently drive?
How have car sizes evolved over the decades?
The database includes dimensions and specifications dating as far back as 1928, with the image library covering vehicles across generations - including vintage cars, modern electric vehicles, and everything in between.
Key features:
Dimensions for 10,000+ car models
130,000+ vehicle images from various angles
Search and filter by make, model, year, body type, or dimensions
Global coverage with regular data updates
Fast, clear, and mobile-friendly design
"Car size isn't just a detail, it affects real-life decisions," said founder Michael Paul. "Whether you're shopping for a new car, designing a garage, or planning a fleet, VehicleSizes.com gives you the data you need, quickly and clearly."
Media Contact
Michael Paul, Paul Internet, 49 15123005496, [email protected]
SOURCE VehicleSizes.com
Share this article