Veinlite® Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Vein Access Technology

The refreshed EMS PRO builds upon the legacy of its predecessors, incorporating advanced features and enhanced functionality to meet the evolving needs of emergency medicine professionals. With its compact design, ease of use, and unparalleled vein visualization capabilities, the EMS PRO empowers first responders to deliver exceptional care in even the most challenging settings.

"We are thrilled to introduce the refreshed EMS PRO for EMS professionals," said Nizar Mullani, owner and president of Veinlite. "Our team has worked tirelessly to incorporate feedback from our users and push the boundaries of transillumination technology. The result is a device that sets a new standard in emergency IV access, ultimately benefiting both healthcare providers and patients."

Nizar Mullani's dedication to advancing medical technology has led to recognition in multiple disciplines. In 2023, he was honored with the prestigious Georg de Hevesy Nuclear Medicine Pioneer award by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). This recognition underscores Veinlite's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in developing products that improve the quality of healthcare.

As Veinlite continues to shape the future of vascular imaging and IV access, healthcare institutions and professionals can rely on their products to deliver unmatched performance, reliability, and patient outcomes. With the refreshed EMS PRO and a robust pipeline of future innovations, Veinlite is poised to maintain its leadership position and drive the industry forward.

For more information about Veinlite and the refreshed EMS PRO, please visit veinlite.com. For customers in other countries and territories, please see Veinlite's Authorized International Distributors.

About Veinlite:

Veinlite is the pioneer of transillumination technology in vascular imaging and vein access. Since 1999, Veinlite has been dedicated to developing innovative solutions that improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs. With a commitment to research, clinical excellence, and customer satisfaction, Veinlite continues to set the standard in vein visualization technology.

