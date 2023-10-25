Velociti and CATrak Join Forces to Combat the Surge in Catalytic Converter Theft

Velociti Inc., a global provider of technology deployment, maintenance and integration solutions, in a collaboration with CATrak Technologies delivers a patent pending device that fleet owners can use to combat the increasingly prevalent threat of catalytic converter theft.
RIVERSIDE, Mo., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velociti Inc., a global provider of technology deployment, maintenance and integration solutions, in a collaboration with CATrak Technologies is a is announcing a patent pending device that fleet owners can use to combat the increasingly prevalent threat of catalytic converter theft.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts increased from 16,600 claims in 2020 to 64,701 claims in 2022 while a study conducted by Carfax estimates that as many as 153,000 vehicles had the part stolen in 2022.
"At Velociti, we believe that the right technology, when applied strategically, can bring about transformative solutions," said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. "Teaming up with CATrak aligns with our commitment to deliver tailored, effective solutions for our clients. By addressing the growing problem of catalytic converter theft, we are joining forces to help fleets ensure maximum uptime and utilization and safeguard their bottom line."
Now available for purchase and installation, the CATrak device immediately alerts owners, managers, security personnel, and law enforcement to catalytic converter theft attempts.
Mark Richardi, CEO of CATrak, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. "CATrak's mission has always been to provide solutions that actively deter and counter theft," he said. "Partnering with Velociti allows us to deploy our technology more efficiently and effectively and amplify its impact so we can make a substantial difference in tackling catalytic converter theft."
About Velociti
For nearly 30 years Velociti Inc. has custom designed, installed, maintained, and partnered with a wide spectrum of technologies that solve complex business problems on a large scale.Velociti's expert team bridges the gap between technology providers and enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 companies, to solve the many challenges companies face in today's ever-evolving connected world. Whether for transportation and logistics, on and off highway fleets, hospitality and restaurant, retail, rail, healthcare, warehouse and distribution, manufacturing or construction, Velociti provides practical solutions and services that enable customers to maximize the return on technology investments. For more information, visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll-free (855)-233-7210.
About CATrak Technologies
CATrak Technologies, founded in 2021 by Mark Richardi and John Rollins, is a leading innovator in the fight against catalytic converter theft. With a mission to protect businesses worldwide, CATrak Technologies has developed a patented anti-theft solution that promises to revolutionize security in the automotive industry.
Media Contact:
Susan Fall
LaunchIt Public Relations
858-490-1050
[email protected]
SOURCE Velociti
