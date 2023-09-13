Velociti and RAM Mounts Offer All-In-One Solutions for Fleets

With Velociti as our deployment and support partner, we can offer complete solutions for our systems and the hardware and software our customers need to run their businesses more efficiently and productively Tweet this

"As the use of connected devices and applications on commercial vehicles increases," said Deryk Powell, president at Velociti, "rugged, versatile and reliable mounting devices are vital. Partnering with RAM Mounts to offer our deployment and support services for these integrated and enterprise-oriented systems gives their customers the simplicity of working with a single source for all their needs, and a means of better protecting their investment in connected technology."

RAM Mounts offers mounting solutions for phones, tablets, cameras, GPS systems, laptops, scanners and printers, radios, and other electronic components. Designed to protect against shock, vibration, dirt and debris, the modular, configurable components ensure connectivity and power, and provide for optimal functionality. Included are IntelliSkin sleeves for phones and tablets that allow users to securely charge and sync devices using the company's GDS vehicle docks.

"As the Connected Highway grows and more technology is in use on commercial vehicles, we're finding that our customers are increasingly focused on reliability," said Michael Inglima, B2B marketing manager at RAM Mounts. "With Velociti as our deployment and support partner, we can offer complete solutions for our systems and the hardware and software our customers need to run their businesses more efficiently and productively."

About RAM Mounts

Seattle-based manufacturer, RAM® Mounts, is the leading manufacturer of rugged and versatile mounting solutions for nearly any application and device – including phones, tablets, cameras, GPS systems, laptops, marine electronics, printers, radios, and much more. Since 1990, RAM® Mounts has designed and built over 5,000 modular components — lead by the interchangeable ball and socket system designed around an elastomeric rubber ball, as well as the RAM® X-Grip phone holder. Explore the full line of device mounts at rammount.com, or call us for more information (1-800-497-7479).

About Velociti Inc.,

A global provider of enterprise technology solutions for nearly 30 years, Missouri-based Velociti helps meet complex business needs by optimizing technology investments, lowering costs, and improving employee and customer acceptance. Its innovative design, rapid installation and deployment, and proactive support services for a broad range of transportation and networking technologies are provided by a highly experienced full-time team of engineers, project managers, certified technicians and call center staff. Velociti serves transportation, retail, food service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, government, hospitality, and outdoor venues, including many Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll-free (855)-233-7210.

