Velocity Group International Acquires Label Interactive Technologies

Jason Gray, CEO of Velocity Group International. "By integrating Label Interactive's proven technologies and international reach, we are positioning ourselves as the single trusted partner our customers need to navigate complex labeling challenges with confidence." Post this

"This strategic acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Velocity Group as we broaden our portfolio and deepen our commitment to delivering unmatched labeling solutions," said Jason Gray, CEO of Velocity Group International. "By integrating Label Interactive's proven technologies and international reach, we are positioning ourselves as the single trusted partner our customers need to navigate complex labeling challenges with confidence."

Randy Kane, CEO of Label Interactive Technologies, added, "Joining forces with Velocity Group is a natural fit. Our teams share a passion for precision, quality, and customer success. Together, we will offer a broader suite of innovative labeling services backed by greater resources and expertise—truly stronger together."

The acquisition will enable seamless integration of operations, with both companies maintaining their commitment to operational excellence and customer service. Clients of both organizations can expect continued support from their existing teams, along with access to an expanded range of labeling solutions under one unified partner.

The Paradise Group (TheParadiseGroup.com) acted as the exclusive advisor to Velocity Group International.

About Velocity Group International

Velocity Group International is a premier provider of labeling, hang tag, and RFID labeling services, delivering innovative solutions that enhance brand visibility and supply chain efficiency for clients worldwide. Learn more at velocitygroupintl.com.

About Label Interactive Technologies

Label Interactive Technologies specializes in international carton labeling and item-level labeling solutions, offering cutting-edge technology and global expertise to streamline product identification and compliance. Visit streamlinelabels.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jason Gray, Velocity Group International, 1 (877) 750-3390, [email protected], velocitygroupintl.com

SOURCE Velocity Group International