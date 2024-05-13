Velocity National Provider Network Welcomes Local Infusion to Network, Making Affordable Infusion Therapy More Accessible

Velocity National Provider Network (VNPN) proudly announces its partnership with Local Infusion, a leading healthcare provider in the Northeast. This collaboration underscores VNPN's commitment to offering convenient access to high-quality healthcare for its members. Post this

"Velocity National Provider Network (VNPN) proudly announces its partnership with Local Infusion, a leading healthcare provider in the Northeast. This collaboration underscores VNPN's commitment to offering convenient access to high-quality healthcare for its members." said Jeremy Ramsland, Founder/CEO of Velocity VNPN. "Through this partnership, VNPN members can now access a comprehensive range of healthcare services provided by Local Infusion, further enhancing their healthcare experience."

"We're excited to partner with Velocity National Provider Network as a national provider. At Local Infusion we share VNPN's mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery by bridging gaps, enhancing access, and optimizing care pathways." said Tom Roark, VP of Payer Strategy of Local Infusion. "With night and weekend appointments and beautiful private infusion suites, we make it easy for patients to choose the most affordable setting."

Local Infusion offers private suites, a dedicated infusion guide to assist patients with scheduling and financial guidance, flexible hours, convenient parking, and other amenities. Care is provided by on-site nurse practitioners. For more information about Local Infusion, visit mylocalinfusion.com.

About Velocity National Provider Network

Velocity had its humble beginnings rooted in a shared vision to redefine healthcare accessibility and quality. It all started when a group of passionate healthcare professionals, insurance experts, and tech enthusiasts came together with the common goal of addressing the complexities and inefficiencies in the healthcare system.

Recognizing the need for a national network, they embarked on a journey to meticulous planning and dedication, the PPO Network emerged, driven by the belief that a united network could truly revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered. From these early aspirations, Velocity has evolved into a dynamic force, committed to transforming the healthcare landscape for the benefit of the community.

To learn more, visit velocitynpn.com

About Local Infusion

Local Infusion is raising the bar for chronic care management—because patients deserve better. It aims to improve outcomes for patients, save time for physicians and make infusion therapy more affordable for everyone involved. With an industry leading patient satisfaction NPS of 98, while saving an average of $40K per patient annually, Local Infusion is truly setting a new standard for the industry. Through a blend of human-centered design and a people-first culture, Local Infusion puts the "local feel" of community, comfort and connection back into the patient and provider experience with near-home locations in the Northeast U.S.

To learn more, visit mylocalinfusion.com. Follow Local Infusion on LinkedIn and Facebook.

