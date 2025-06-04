Velosio Acquires Strava Technology Group, Expanding Customer Engagement Capabilities across the Microsoft Cloud Portfolio

"Velosio continues to invest in expanding our capabilities across the full Microsoft stack. Strava brings a seasoned team and strong offerings that will allow us to compete more aggressively and serve our clients even better in the Customer Engagement space." Robbie Morrison - CEO - Velosio Post this

"Strava's focus on delivering successful customer outcomes, deep knowledge of the Microsoft platform, and strong delivery methodology made this a natural fit," said Robbie Morrison, Velosio CEO. "Their team adds tremendous strength to our Customer Engagement and Power Platform practices, and we're excited about the value we can now deliver together to our clients across key industries."

Strava and Velosio share a commitment to helping organizations unlock the full value of their Microsoft investments. With a shared culture of innovation and client success, the two firms are aligned on delivering exceptional user experiences and scalable solutions that meet evolving business needs.

"Velosio's breadth across the Microsoft cloud and their dedication to customer success align perfectly with our values," said David Buggy, Founder and CEO of Strava Technology Group. "This is a win for our clients and team members alike, and I look forward to what we'll accomplish together."

Buggy will join Velosio as a leader within the company's Customer Engagement practice, helping shape the direction of Velosio's expanding CRM portfolio and integrated Microsoft cloud solutions.

"Velosio continues to invest in expanding our capabilities across the full Microsoft stack," added Morrison. "Strava brings a seasoned team and strong offerings that will allow us to compete more aggressively and serve our clients even better in the Customer Engagement space."

About Velosio

Headquartered in Atlanta, Velosio operates in the United States, Canada, and India, with a team of over 400 business professionals, application consultants, and industry experts serving more than 3,000 North American-based clients. Founded in 1991, Velosio delivers fresh ideas and unmatched know-how for cloud, ERP, CRM, business intelligence, office automation, and other business solutions. Velosio is a Court Square Capital Partners portfolio company, reflecting the strength and backing of a leading private equity firm. For more information on Velosio, please visit https://www.velosio.com/.

About Strava

Strava Technology Group is a Microsoft Partner specializing in Dynamics 365 and the Microsoft Cloud Platform. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Marlton, New Jersey, Strava helps organizations successfully navigate digital transformation with a focus on Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement solutions. The company delivers tailored services from initial consultation through deployment and ongoing support—empowering clients with scalable, results-driven solutions aligned to their unique business goals. With a strong commitment to client success and technical excellence, Strava has built a reputation as a trusted advisor across a broad range of industries. For more information on Strava Tech Group, please visit

https://www.stravatechgroup.com/

