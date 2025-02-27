Velosio and Merit Solutions Form Strategic Partnership to Empower Life Sciences and Regulated Manufacturing with Advanced ERP Solutions

This partnership brings Microsoft Dynamics 365 to life sciences and regulated manufacturers with full FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Part 820 compliance helping customers streamline operations, ensure quality, and accelerate growth while meeting strict regulations. Post this

Velosio has been at the forefront of helping companies modernize applications, simplify operations, and leverage data for informed decision-making for more than three decades. The company's expertise spans ERP, CRM, data analytics, and cloud services, empowering clients to achieve their most ambitious goals.

Merit Solutions advances the capabilities of Microsoft D365 Finance and Supply Chain, and Microsoft D365 Business Central with its compliance and quality management solutions—Merit for Life Science, and Merit for Regulated Industries and Merit for Business Central, respectively.

Through this partnership, Velosio and Merit Solutions offer a seamless, fully integrated ERP solution that:

Strengthens Regulatory Compliance – Ensures organizations meet FDA and other regulatory standards with built-in validation, audit trails, and electronic recordkeeping.

Enhances Quality Control – Embeds compliance-driven workflows and real-time monitoring to reduce risk and maintain product integrity.

Improves Operational Efficiency – Automates compliance processes, streamlines supply chain management, and optimizes data utilization for faster decision-making.

Supports Scalability & Innovation – Provides a secure, cloud-based foundation for companies looking to expand operations or adapt to evolving regulatory requirements.

"Our partnership with Merit Solutions underscores our commitment to providing industry-specific solutions that extend Microsoft Dynamics 365 for regulated industries," said Robbie Morrison, CEO of Velosio. "By integrating Merit's compliance expertise with Velosio's deep ERP and cloud experience, we can help clients seamlessly adopt a solution that ensures regulatory alignment without sacrificing business agility."

Bill Burke, Founder and CEO of Merit Solutions, added, "This partnership allows us to extend the reach of our compliance and quality management solutions, helping organizations in life sciences and regulated manufacturing industries enhance their ERP capabilities with the necessary controls for compliance, quality, and operational efficiency."

About Velosio

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Velosio operates in the United States, Canada, and India, with a team of over 450 business professionals, application consultants, and industry experts serving more than 3,000 North American-based clients. Founded in 1991, Velosio delivers fresh ideas and unmatched know-how for cloud, ERP, CRM, business intelligence, office automation and other business solutions. For more information on Velosio, please visit https://www.velosio.com/.

About Merit Solutions

Merit for Life Science advances Microsoft D365 cloud-first ERP to help biotech, pharma, and medical device organizations (product owners, CMOs, and CDMOs) better manage procurement, production, inventory and warehousing, and quality controls while streamlining the complex processes that come with a highly regulated manufacturing environment. It also provides Azure-based GxP Documents to help streamline, automate, and securely manage and control critical documents as part of the digital life science solution. For more information https://meritsolutions.com

Media Contact

Holly Holt, Merit Solutions Inc, 1 701-361-1519, [email protected], https://www.meritsolutions.com

Carrie Klepzig, Velosio, 1 404-793-2427, [email protected], https://www.velosio.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Merit Solutions Inc