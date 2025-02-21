Velosio Hosts ERP Selection Masterclass to Support Atlanta Business Community

Business technology leader Velosio is bringing an exclusive ERP Selection Masterclass to the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Designed for business leaders, CFOs, IT professionals, and ERP consultants, the event will provide hands-on insights into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Oracle NetSuite, two of the industry's top ERP solutions.

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Velosio's ERP Selection Masterclass, attendees can expect live demonstrations, expert-led discussions, and actionable strategies to guide them through the ERP selection process. The focus will be on providing valuable knowledge, tools, and resources to help businesses make informed decisions about their digital transformation.

Attendees will receive: