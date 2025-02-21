Velosio Hosts ERP Selection Masterclass to Support Atlanta Business Community

Business technology leader Velosio is bringing an exclusive ERP Selection Masterclass to the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Designed for business leaders, CFOs, IT professionals, and ERP consultants, the event will provide hands-on insights into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Oracle NetSuite, two of the industry's top ERP solutions.
ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Velosio's ERP Selection Masterclass, attendees can expect live demonstrations, expert-led discussions, and actionable strategies to guide them through the ERP selection process. The focus will be on providing valuable knowledge, tools, and resources to help businesses make informed decisions about their digital transformation.
Attendees will receive:
- A Free Personalized Business Assessment to help evaluate ERP needs
- DIY ERP Implementation Workbooks to support planning and selection
- CPE Credit for attending the masterclass
- An exclusive offer of up to $10,000 off ERP implementation for qualifying companies (eligibility required, terms apply)
This masterclass will feature expert-led sessions and live demos by:
- Jeff Smith – Solutions Architect, Dynamics 365 Business Central
- Penny Compton – Senior NetSuite Consultant, Oracle NetSuite
- Sean Kinney – Engagement Director, Velosio
Attendees will gain practical insights into how cloud-based ERP solutions can streamline operations, improve financial performance, and drive business growth. The event will also provide valuable networking opportunities with Atlanta's business leaders over breakfast and lunch. There is no cost for this event and space is limited.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Location: Westin Peachtree Plaza, 210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Secure Your Seat Today: Register Now
Velosio is dedicated to supporting businesses in the Atlanta metropolitan area by delivering leading ERP solutions and helping organizations navigate digital transformation with confidence. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to kickstart your ERP strategy for 2025 and gain insights that could save your company time, resources, and unnecessary costs.
Media Contact
Sabrina Zimara, Velosio, 1 3122540801, [email protected], www.velosio.com
SOURCE Velosio
Share this article