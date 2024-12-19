Velosio Launches Licensing Evaluation Program to Help Clients Navigate Microsoft's New Billing Updates

"Understanding licensing structures and programs can be tricky and frequently we see clients who may qualify for better pricing or need to evaluate the number of licenses they have. Our team will help evaluate each company's unique structure and provide insights to where cost savings can happen." Post this

Microsoft has unveiled critical updates to its pricing model that will impact a wide range of products, including:

Monthly Billing for Copilot Subscriptions: Starting December 1, 2024 , Microsoft introduced a monthly billing option for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot for Sales, and Copilot for Service. This option, priced at a 5% premium over annual payments, offers greater flexibility for organizations seeking short-term access or those managing tighter budgets.

A 15% discount on 10 or more Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses is available through December 31.

Standardized Monthly Billing Rates for Annual Subscriptions: Effective April 1, 2025 , Microsoft will standardize monthly billing rates for most annual term subscriptions. This change affects key products such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform, aligning monthly billing options with a 5% price increase compared to annual upfront payments.

Velosio's Licensing Evaluation Program: Proactive Solutions for Cost Management

Velosio's Licensing Evaluation Program is designed to help businesses navigate these updates effectively. With a focus on tailored licensing strategies, this program provides:

Cost-Saving Opportunities: On average, clients could save up to 20% on Microsoft licensing costs after a comprehensive evaluation.

Customized Solutions: Velosio experts analyze subscription usage, recommend optimizations, and identify redundant or underutilized licenses.

Seamless Transitions: Clients receive actionable advice to transition to new billing options or subscription plans without disrupting operations.

"We work with thousands of businesses across the country that rely on Microsoft Business Applications, Microsoft 365, and Azure to run their business. Understanding licensing structures and programs can be tricky and frequently we see clients who may qualify for better pricing or need to evaluate the number of licenses they have. Our team will help evaluate each company's unique structure and provide insights to where cost savings can happen," said Carolyn Norton, Practice Director, Cloud Services at Velosio.

Now is the time to evaluate your Microsoft business applications licensing before the pricing increase on April 1. You may be able to lock in lower rates and adjust licensing levels.

Sign Up for Your Free Licensing Evaluation Today

Velosio is committed to helping organizations adapt to these changes while maximizing the value of their Microsoft investments. Learn more about the Licensing Evaluation Program on Velosio's website to learn if you are qualified. You can also access a webinar with details on the licensing update from Velosio.

About Velosio

Velosio is a trusted provider of cloud solutions and services, specializing in Microsoft's business applications which include Microsoft 365 (formerly Office), Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Platform, and more. With a focus on empowering organizations through technology, Velosio delivers innovative solutions that drive growth, streamline operations, and enhance efficiency. Learn more at http://www.velosio.com.

