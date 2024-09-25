Velosio Offers Guidance as Microsoft Announces End of Support for Dynamics GP

Velosio has developed a new program, ClearPath, to help Dynamics GP users navigate Microsoft's announcement about end of support for the legacy ERP solution. Post this

Microsoft made the announcement emphasizing their high growth plans for cloud business applications that have skyrocketed in recent years, primarily with their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (BC) and Finance & Supply Chain Management (F&SCM). Forbes ranked Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central as the "Best Overall" ERP system.

For years, Microsoft Dynamics GP has been the backbone of countless businesses, providing a robust and reliable ERP solution. However, as technology evolves and new demands are placed on businesses, it's become increasingly clear that a change is necessary. Microsoft's decision to sunset Dynamics GP marks the beginning of a new era for many businesses.

In preparing for this shift, many companies will have questions. Velosio has developed a new program, ClearPath, to help sort through the uncertainty. Regardless of what companies are looking to do next, ClearPath is designed to help users make future plans on whether to stay put, consider hosting options, or move to a cloud based business application.

Velosio has partnered with thousands of businesses to help guide them in selecting and implementing the right ERP solution tailored to their specific needs.

About Velosio

Velosio is a top 1% Microsoft Partner, with over 30 years of experience in helping businesses harness the power of technology to scale and succeed. With more than 4,000 clients and a 96% client retention rate, Velosio provides a breadth of services, including cloud migration, ERP implementation, and digital transformation. As one of only five Microsoft Migration Factory Partners in the world, Velosio specializes in transitioning clients from legacy systems like Dynamics GP to modern cloud-based solutions, ensuring a seamless and strategic transition. From accounting to operations, Velosio is the trusted partner for companies looking to future-proof their business.

