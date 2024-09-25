Velosio Offers Guidance as Microsoft Announces End of Support for Dynamics GP

Microsoft announces end of support for Dynamics GP, an ERP system used by thousands of businesses since the early 1990s. Velosio announces the ClearPath program to help Dynamics GP users navigate their path forward
FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio, a leading Microsoft partner providing business technology solutions, today acknowledged Microsoft's formal announcement regarding the end of life for Microsoft Dynamics GP. Support for the product will cease in September 2029, with minimal critical security updates available until April 2031. The news marks a significant milestone for the thousands of businesses that have relied on Dynamics GP for decades.
Microsoft Dynamics GP, originally known as Great Plains Software, was first developed in the early 1990s by Great Plains Software, a company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Microsoft acquired Great Plains in 2001, integrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system into the Dynamics product family. Over the years, Dynamics GP became a popular mid-market ERP solution, known for its financial management, supply chain, and business operations capabilities. "For many businesses, Microsoft Dynamics GP has been more than just software; it's been a lifeline—a tool that has empowered accounting, operations, and finance teams to thrive. While the end of support is a groundbreaking moment, we at Velosio are here to ensure that our clients not only navigate this transition smoothly but also come out stronger with modern solutions that drive enhanced profitability," said Robbie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Velosio.
Microsoft made the announcement emphasizing their high growth plans for cloud business applications that have skyrocketed in recent years, primarily with their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (BC) and Finance & Supply Chain Management (F&SCM). Forbes ranked Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central as the "Best Overall" ERP system.
For years, Microsoft Dynamics GP has been the backbone of countless businesses, providing a robust and reliable ERP solution. However, as technology evolves and new demands are placed on businesses, it's become increasingly clear that a change is necessary. Microsoft's decision to sunset Dynamics GP marks the beginning of a new era for many businesses.
In preparing for this shift, many companies will have questions. Velosio has developed a new program, ClearPath, to help sort through the uncertainty. Regardless of what companies are looking to do next, ClearPath is designed to help users make future plans on whether to stay put, consider hosting options, or move to a cloud based business application.
Velosio has partnered with thousands of businesses to help guide them in selecting and implementing the right ERP solution tailored to their specific needs.
