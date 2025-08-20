Velosio Opens New Atlanta HQ, Marking a New Era of Growth and Connection

"This headquarters represents our commitment to growth, innovation, and most importantly, to our clients. It's a signal to the market that Velosio is investing in what's next—for the businesses we serve, for our people, and for the mid-market companies that are the engine of the economy." Post this

"This headquarters represents our commitment to growth, innovation, and most importantly, to our clients," said Robbie Morrison, CEO of Velosio, "It's a signal to the market that Velosio is investing in what's next—for the businesses we serve, for our people, and for the mid-market companies that are the engine of the economy."

Velosio brings decades of experience supporting industries such as horticulture, manufacturing, professional services, distribution, field service, and all project-based businesses. With a strong focus on real business outcomes for growing companies, the new headquarters serves as a touchpoint for advancing several key initiatives, including:

AI-powered tools and automation that save time and reduce manual work.

Low-code development platforms that make custom solutions accessible to non-developers.

Actionable data insights to help leaders make more informed decisions.

Expanded managed services and infrastructure support that reduce technology burdens for small IT teams.

"Our new Atlanta office gives us a strong foundation as we scale," said Keith Soldan, Velosio CFO and longtime Georgia resident. "It allows us to stay closely aligned with the needs of our clients, making sure we deliver not just software, but real value. We're building systems and teams that support long-term relationships and sustainable growth."

Velosio celebrated with a grand opening event on July 10th, bringing together employees, clients, local businesses, and technology partners to mark the occasion. The event was less about a ribbon-cutting and more about signaling the start of a new phase in the company's mission—to help mid-market companies succeed through smarter technology.

"As we look to the future," added Morrison, "we'll continue to meet businesses where they are and provide the tools and expertise that help them thrive. From Atlanta to our teams around the world, the energy behind Velosio has never been stronger."

About Velosio

Velosio is a leading provider of cloud business applications and IT services, helping companies modernize and grow through technology for over 35 years. Headquartered in Atlanta, Velosio operates across the United States, Canada, and India with a team of over 450 professionals serving more than 4,000 clients. The company delivers end-to-end solutions in ERP, CRM, business intelligence, and modern workplace technologies with their primary suite of products including Microsoft Business Applications and Oracle NetSuite ERP & CRM. Velosio is backed by Court Square Capital Partners, a prominent private equity firm. For more information about Velosio, visit www.velosio.com.

