Velosio Positioned to Help Dynamics 365 Users Navigate Microsoft's October 1 Licensing Price Increases

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time in over five years, Microsoft is increasing license cost for Dynamics 365. The update in price reflects the value that has been added to the platform since the last pricing revision, with continuous innovations that have transformed how businesses manage CRM and ERP processes.
Starting October 1, 2024, the following Dynamics 365 products have a new per user cost:
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Product and Per User Price as of October 1, 2024
Sales Enterprise $105
Sales Device $160
Sales Premium $150
Microsoft Relationship Sales $177
Customer Service Enterprise $105
Customer Service Device $160
Field Service $105
Field Service Device $160
Finance $210
Supply Chain Management $210
Commerce $210
Human Resources $135
Project Operations $135
Operations Device $85
Pricing for cloud products not listed above, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, will remain unchanged.
These changes will apply globally to new and existing customers (upon renewal) starting October 1, 2024. Products will be priced comparably in other currencies. Additionally, to comply with local regulations, US government list prices for the same products will increase by 10% effective October 1, 2024, followed by another smaller increase on October 1, 2025, to achieve parity with the commercial pricing outlined above.
Microsoft Dynamics includes two major releases each year that include new features and functionality for each product in the Dynamics 365 family. The Microsoft Release Planner provides insights into what features to expect in coming releases.
Velosio, an Inner Circle Microsoft Partner included in the top 1% of all partners worldwide, has an internal team dedicated to ensuring companies on Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and the Power Platform have the correct licenses for their needs.
"Navigating Microsoft's licensing, structures, and discount programs can be confusing for most businesses. We help businesses realize cost savings that can equate to hundreds of thousands of dollars saved in licensing annually," said Carolyn Norton, Velosio Practice Director, Cloud Services. "We encourage all Microsoft Business Applications users to schedule a time with Velosio to review their current licensing and evaluate additional programs or offers they may be eligible for."
An annual evaluation of licensing costs, programs, and agreements can help businesses save a significant amount of money on their Microsoft licenses and plans.
