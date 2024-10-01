Velosio Positioned to Help Dynamics 365 Users Navigate Microsoft's October 1 Licensing Price Increases

"Navigating Microsoft's licensing, structures, and discount programs can be confusing for most businesses. We help businesses realize cost savings that can equate to hundreds of thousands of dollars saved in licensing annually," said Carolyn Norton, Velosio Practice Director, Cloud Services. Post this

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Product and Per User Price as of October 1, 2024

Sales Enterprise $105

Sales Device $160

Sales Premium $150

Microsoft Relationship Sales $177

Customer Service Enterprise $105

Customer Service Device $160

Field Service $105

Field Service Device $160

Finance $210

Supply Chain Management $210

Commerce $210

Human Resources $135

Project Operations $135

Operations Device $85

Pricing for cloud products not listed above, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, will remain unchanged.

These changes will apply globally to new and existing customers (upon renewal) starting October 1, 2024. Products will be priced comparably in other currencies. Additionally, to comply with local regulations, US government list prices for the same products will increase by 10% effective October 1, 2024, followed by another smaller increase on October 1, 2025, to achieve parity with the commercial pricing outlined above.

Microsoft Dynamics includes two major releases each year that include new features and functionality for each product in the Dynamics 365 family. The Microsoft Release Planner provides insights into what features to expect in coming releases.

Velosio, an Inner Circle Microsoft Partner included in the top 1% of all partners worldwide, has an internal team dedicated to ensuring companies on Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and the Power Platform have the correct licenses for their needs.

"Navigating Microsoft's licensing, structures, and discount programs can be confusing for most businesses. We help businesses realize cost savings that can equate to hundreds of thousands of dollars saved in licensing annually," said Carolyn Norton, Velosio Practice Director, Cloud Services. "We encourage all Microsoft Business Applications users to schedule a time with Velosio to review their current licensing and evaluate additional programs or offers they may be eligible for."

An annual evaluation of licensing costs, programs, and agreements can help businesses save a significant amount of money on their Microsoft licenses and plans.

