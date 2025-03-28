Velosio welcomes Chad Woods as Chief Revenue Officer, positioning the company to accelerate growth across the Microsoft ecosystem

Velosio, a leading cloud business applications partner for mid-market and emerging enterprise businesses, announced today that technology industry leader Chad Woods has joined the company as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Woods will lead the go-to-market organization including sales, marketing, business development, and revenue operations.
ATLANTA, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We welcome Chad to Velosio as our Chief Revenue Officer with excitement for the future. Chad not only brings deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem and a proven track record of driving growth, but he also embodies the core values that define Velosio," states Velosio CEO Robbie Morrison.
Woods brings over two decades of leadership experience in the technology industry, with a deep background in the Microsoft ecosystem. Throughout his career, he has led high-growth teams, driven record customer satisfaction, and played a key role in shaping go-to-market strategies for enterprise solutions. Prior to joining Velosio, Chad held leadership roles at Microsoft, where he was instrumental in advancing business growth and customer success. As Chief Revenue Officer at Velosio, Chad's expertise and commitment to innovation will further strengthen the company's mission to help businesses modernize, streamline operations, and harness the power of Microsoft technology to achieve long-term success.
Woods comments, "It is an honor to be a part of Microsoft's number one partner in the emerging enterprise and mid-market market segments across the America's and the only partner that has solution certifications across the entire portfolio. I hold a firm belief that my role is ultimately one of service. This is accomplished by listening to a client's business needs and challenges and helping to define and implement solutions and strategies that solve those challenges and enable continued success."
With over 30 years of experience, Velosio helps companies modernize applications, streamline operations, and harness data to drive smarter decision-making. A multi-time global award winner for Microsoft Dynamics, Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications and delivering unparalleled client experiences. As a Global ISV Development Partner, Velosio is uniquely positioned to build, integrate, implement, and support the entire Microsoft stack for the emerging enterprises and midmarket segments—from Microsoft 365 to the full Business Applications Cloud Suite. With the onboarding of Woods, the company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory and solidify its leadership place in the B2B technology space.
