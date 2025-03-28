Velosio welcomes Chad Woods as Chief Revenue Officer, positioning the company to accelerate growth across the Microsoft ecosystem

"Chad's leadership will play a pivotal role in helping our clients thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. We look forward to the positive impact he will make as we continue to set the benchmark in our industry," said Morrison, Post this

Woods comments, "It is an honor to be a part of Microsoft's number one partner in the emerging enterprise and mid-market market segments across the America's and the only partner that has solution certifications across the entire portfolio. I hold a firm belief that my role is ultimately one of service. This is accomplished by listening to a client's business needs and challenges and helping to define and implement solutions and strategies that solve those challenges and enable continued success."

With over 30 years of experience, Velosio helps companies modernize applications, streamline operations, and harness data to drive smarter decision-making. A multi-time global award winner for Microsoft Dynamics, Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications and delivering unparalleled client experiences. As a Global ISV Development Partner, Velosio is uniquely positioned to build, integrate, implement, and support the entire Microsoft stack for the emerging enterprises and midmarket segments—from Microsoft 365 to the full Business Applications Cloud Suite. With the onboarding of Woods, the company is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory and solidify its leadership place in the B2B technology space.

