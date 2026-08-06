VeloSource Announces Adam Rousey as New Chief Operating Officer

Rousey brings more than 25 years of healthcare workforce leadership across MSP, VMS, locum tenens, and client delivery to the company, which recently completed the strategic acquisitions of Quest and Syncx.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VeloSource LLC ("VeloSource"), a premier St. Louis-based healthcare staffing provider and portfolio company of Interlock Equity ("Interlock"), today welcomed Adam Rousey as the organization's new Chief Operating Officer. Rousey, an experienced healthcare workforce solutions executive, steps into his new role as the company completes the recently announced strategic acquisitions of Quest Locum Tenens ("Quest") and Syncx LLC ("Syncx").

"Adam has spent his entire career solving the exact problems health systems bring to us every day: coverage, cost, coordination, and execution, all at once," said Jeff Schaal, CEO of VeloSource. "His experience across VMS, MSP, and locum tenens gives him a rare, complete view of how workforce solutions actually work in the field, not just on paper. We're glad to have him leading our operations and client delivery as VeloSource continues to grow."

As COO at VeloSource, Rousey will focus on aligning the company's solutions with the day-to-day realities health systems face, and lead the operational discipline behind them: driving profitability, controlling costs, and pursuing continuous process improvement, while investing in the teams responsible for delivering on that work.

For over 25 years, Rousey has built a career in healthcare staffing, with deep expertise in Vendor Management Systems (VMS) and Managed Staffing Programs (MSP) across per diem, travel nursing, and allied health. He later extended that expertise to locum tenens, adding Transitional Management Services and Float Pool Management to his repertoire. His client-centric approach has made him a trusted partner to hospitals and health systems nationwide. Prior to joining VeloSource, Rousey served as Chief Sales officer and Senior Vice President at VISTA Staffing Solutions, where his leadership shaped seven years of sales strategy and growth. Before VISTA, he spent his career at AMN Healthcare, where he held responsibility for the company's Locums MSP relationships across the United States.

"I am excited to work with VeloSource and begin this new role with a company that is making a real difference for hospitals, patients, and providers," said Rousey. "VeloSource is uniquely positioned in the healthcare workforce solutions market to offer high quality locum tenens expertise, Syncx-powered workforce technology, and responsive execution together under one brand. With VeloSource, clients get a single accountable partner instead of a fragmented set of point solutions–and I am proud to lead operations at this incredible workforce partner for healthcare organizations."

About VeloSource

Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as a '2025 Best Staffing Firm to Work For,' VeloSource is a leading healthcare staffing and recruitment agency specializing in Locum Tenens services. By providing a vast network of highly qualified physicians, CRNAs, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners, VeloSource connects exceptional medical talent with healthcare facilities across the United States, ensuring quality patient care and optimal workforce solutions. Learn more at www.velosource.com

About Interlock Equity

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Interlock Equity is a private equity firm dedicated to partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based, people-driven businesses. Interlock invests in lower middle-market companies across North America, with a focus on mission-critical B2B and healthcare services. By providing strategic capital, deep industry expertise, and a collaborative approach, Interlock helps founders and management teams unlock transformative growth. Learn more at www.interlockequity.com

Media Contact

Sarah Flocken, VeloSource, 1 2406300316, [email protected], https://www.velosource.com/

SOURCE VeloSource