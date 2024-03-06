VELOX Media Has Been Named a 2024 Google Premier Partner

We're honored to be named a 2024 Google Premier Partner, marking us among the top 3% of Google's global partners," said VELOX CEO and Founder Joe Rowett. "This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence and our capability to drive growth for our clients through Google Ads. Post this

"We're honored to be named a 2024 Google Premier Partner, marking us among the top 3% of Google's global partners," said VELOX CEO and Founder Joe Rowett. "This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence and our capability to drive growth for our clients through Google Ads."

"It's a testament to our team's expertise and dedication, and we strive to continue delivering outstanding results and innovative solutions for our clients," Rowett concluded.

In February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the Google Partners program.

VELOX has been named a 2024 Premier Partner, which means:

They're among the top 3% of Google Partners participants in their respective countries, signaling their leading expertise in Google Ads and their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients' growth.

They're listed on the Google Partners directory, which helps potential clients find top Premier Partners like VELOX Media on their own dedicated page.

They also receive exclusive benefits that promote client growth and success with Google Ads.

About Google Partners

The Google Partners program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About VELOX Media

VELOX is a performance-based, ROI-focused digital marketing agency that combines business intelligence with high-touch services and leading-edge technology. The agency takes pride in working with its clients to build more productive and revenue-driving businesses.

Through accountability, transparency, and respect, VELOX's SEO, marketing, technology, and content specialists drive stunning ROI and sustained search engine dominance.

Media Contact

Aaron Olson, VELOX, 1 866-324-8899, [email protected], https://www.veloxmedia.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE VELOX